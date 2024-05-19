Juraj Slafkovsky makes another name for himself at the World Hockey Championship

The Indiana Pacers eliminate the New York Knicks in Game 7 and march onto the Eastern conference finals!
Indiana will take on the Boston Celtics next! pic.twitter.com/0WdbBcBwwq
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 19, 2024
Juraj Slafkovsky makes another name for himself at the World Hockey ChampionshipAuteur: mgarcia
At just 20 years of age, he is the face of Slovak hockey and fully embraces this role. We’ve seen him talk to the media like a captain after defeats, talk to his team-mates on the bench, and on the ice he leads by example.
He still hasn’t scored, but he’s made a lot of key plays for his team.
In today’s game against Latvia, he put on a show. First of all, he made a magnificent pass to Peter Cehlarik to give his country the lead late in the third period. He used his body to protect the puck and showed great patience to connect with his teammate.
Another assist for Juray Slafkovsky at the #MensWorlds?
Sure, why not! #GoHabsGo
pic.twitter.com/IGFFTs63Dn
– Cam Weitzman (@Cweitz99) May 19, 2024
filthy move here
One thing is for sure, Slafkovsky has confidence #GoHabsGo
pic.twitter.com/l3K4oUrOSU
– Cam Weitzman (@Cweitz99) May 19, 2024
He’ll be able to inspire his teammates to be better and push them on. It’s really encouraging to see him go to this world championship. The pressure is far from on him.
In gusto
– The Pacers in the Eastern Final.
– Pretty crazy.
Before today, Xander Schauffele was the only one in the top five of the world golf rankings without a major win.
He just birdied the 18th hole of the PGA Championship to win $3.3 million and his FIRST major.
“VICTORY AT VALHALLA”
pic.twitter.com/oL3gEIZvIf
– Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 19, 2024
– It’s hard to deal with this kind of injury.
The Hurricanes forward revealed that he played all of the playoffs and most of last season with a serious injury https://t.co/e7o1OsmBOB
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 19, 2024