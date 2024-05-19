Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovsky makes another name for himself at the World Hockey Championship

Juraj Slafkovsky had an excellent end to the season in Montreal. He finished the campaign with 20 goals and almost immediately left for the Czech Republic to represent his country at the World Hockey Championships.

At just 20 years of age, he is the face of Slovak hockey and fully embraces this role. We’ve seen him talk to the media like a captain after defeats, talk to his team-mates on the bench, and on the ice he leads by example.

He still hasn’t scored, but he’s made a lot of key plays for his team.

In today’s game against Latvia, he put on a show. First of all, he made a magnificent pass to Peter Cehlarik to give his country the lead late in the third period. He used his body to protect the puck and showed great patience to connect with his teammate.

The Latvians tied the game, so overtime and a shootout were necessary. Slafkovsky stood out, outwitting the goalkeeper with great patience.

He returned a second time, but was unable to beat the opposing goalie, giving Latvia the win.

At the press conference, he blamed himself for missing the second shot.

Slafkovsky is made for a demanding market like Montreal. He shows good signs of leadership and will be able to face the music when the going gets tough.

He’ll be able to inspire his teammates to be better and push them on. It’s really encouraging to see him go to this world championship. The pressure is far from on him.

Slovakia will finish their round robin against Sweden on Tuesday.

