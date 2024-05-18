The NHL lottery is broken, but the “wheel” is probably not the answer

Mediocrity shouldn’t be rewarded, they say. But without rewards, how can we put an end to mediocrity? Is all mediocrity planned? Is it somehow part of the natural cycle of a sports league? Is mediocrity welcome at the heart of ideal parity?
These are all questions I asked myself after reading the article Finissons-en avec la médiocre loterie de la LNH, by Martin Leclerc, for Radio-Canada .
At the end of an essay in which Leclerc denounces a lottery that rewards “planned mediocrity”, he proposes the “wheel” concept: staggered over 32 years, the “wheel” offers a 1-32 choice to all teams, alternating equally according to a predetermined cycle that allows for “planned” construction.
Rebuilding 10 years later
“The leaders of these clubs hope to accumulate enough talent to eventually build a champion team. However, there are very few chosen ones among those who venture down this path. Let’s talk again in 10 years, at the same time and in the same place, and count up all the cups that the Sharks, Blackhawks, Ducks, Blue Jackets, Tricolore and former Coyotes will have won,” says Martin Leclerc.
That’s a pretty important observation, considering that a series of high picks is not synonymous with a champion team.
So let’s take a look 10 years ago, in 2014, and see where we stand a decade later.
They’ll make the playoffs in four consecutive seasons, winning a memorable round against the Lightning, before falling apart and starting all over again.
Despite four lottery picks prior to 2014 and eight to follow, the Sabres have yet to make the playoffs, and are slow to do so despite a more-than-interesting core. Their “planned mediocrity” and exaggeration, I might add, has had significant damage on the organization’s competitiveness and credibility.
From 2004 to 2017, the Coyotes drafted in the top-15 ten times and in the top-8 seven times. Yet the team never had any notable success, so much so that the market lost its club – now called the Utah Hockey Team.
And while they may end up hoisting the trophy, it’s worth noting that Jordan Eberle, the first top-10 pick of this rebuild, was drafted 16 years ago and the Oilers’ mediocrity was, for a long time, unresolved, before Connor McDavid, the best player of his generation, saved the day somewhat in 2015.
And while they may one day emerge from their torpor, the Toronto outfit remains a laughingstock to this day, for whom the core has only won one series in far too many years. It could be said that the mediocrity orchestrated by a line-up almost certain to finish last in the NHL has severely damaged the organization’s culture.
The club enjoyed a magical spring 2023 all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Yet, despite the organization’s problems attracting spectators, the Panthers weren’t deliberately bad and were in dire need of talent on the ice.
Its success in recent years is striking, but it’s hard to suggest that the team has willingly stagnated in the shallows. And without the development of this exciting team, the amphitheatre would most likely not be full and rumours of relocation might never have stopped – as they have in Florida.
Never forget, however, that between the selections of Matt Duchene in 2009, Gabriel Landeskog in 2011, Nathan MacKinnon in 2013 and Cale Makar in 2017, theAvalanche have been accidentally bad and inconsistent. And don’t forget that the Stanley Cup won 11 years after Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos were selected by the Lightning was mostly marked by good draft picks and an outstanding development team.
Firstly, there’s a difference between an organization that deliberately demolishes its line-up and a club that is simply slow to blossom or succeed.
Secondly, it’s clear that several top-five picks don’t guarantee anything – but that a single first-round pick will normally ensure a competitive team.
Because let’s be clear:
I don’t have a problem with the Coyotes, who are trying to dig themselves out of the hole, to no avail, and who finish the season with 36 wins and 77 points… But I do have a problem with the Sharks, who got rid of anything worthwhile to rack up 19 wins and 47 points.
Reaching the end of a cycle naturally happens. Winning less than 25% of your games doesn’t just happen.
To solve this problem, you don’t have to say goodbye to the lottery system. We simply need to encourage a system that discourages teams from destroying their roster in order to get a first overall pick.
The NBA example
It’s a cliché, and you can roll your eyes, but it’s true. The NHL normally likes to follow the NBA’s lead.
The Detroit Pistons, the worst team on the circuit, slipped from 1st to 5th in the 2024 draft… Twice in a row!
Last year, France’s Victor Wembanyama, arguably the best rookie season in NBA history, was the proverbial draft lottery prize. Being historically bad has instead earned the Pistons… Ausar Thompson.
The Pistons, weak from their record 28-game losing streak, entered the lottery with a 14% chance of drafting first – a probability tied with the next-to-last-ranked team, the Wizards.
Winning 17% or 26% of your games makes virtually no difference in the NBA. The Pistons had a nearly 50% chance of picking 5th, and that’s what happened.
What if the Blackhawks, instead of acquiring the NHL’s Wembanyamesque equivalent, Connor Bedard, had ended up with… David Reinbacher?
It’s hard to understand why the NHL moved in the opposite direction.
There’s a problem with the lottery, and it’s not that it exists.
It’s that the league allows it to be an incentive to be not just mediocre, but cruelly bad – against all odds, the worst team in the league.
The dangers of the “wheel
Now that we’ve established what’s up with the current lottery, let’s get back to the “wheel”.
Let’s start with what seems to me to be the most obvious problem with this system, which is that it inevitably falls apart as soon as there’s an expansion. In all likelihood, there is no solution other than redoing the entire order. The planning aspect takes a back seat, let’s say.
The “wheel” also opens the door to anomalies.
What happens when a club’s best players age, the team reaches the end of a cycle, but doesn’t benefit from several consecutive good picks to “kickstart” the franchise?
There’s reason to fear that it would be a long time before the balance was restored – or, I imagine, established.
The idea of the “wheel” revolves around the idea that it is possible to plan a team’s competitive cycle.
The draft lottery provides the necessary fluidity around this process, but above all it ensures that the less well-off teams are pushed upwards, while the powers-that-be don’t get a free ride.
The NHL isn’t made up of 18 competitive teams and 14 “tanking” teams ,and the playoff race wasn’t over at the start of February. On February 1, eleven teams were still seven points or less out of the playoffs, and six of them only three points out of 16th place.
There may be a problem at the bottom of the National Hockey League, but the solution is not the “wheel”, in my opinion.
Unanswered questions
It’s too fictitious to answer yet.