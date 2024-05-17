Laval Rocket: departure of assistant coach Kelly Buchberger

With a disappointing but expected season from the Montreal Canadiens, we were all hoping as fans to at least see the Habs’ club-school make the playoffs.

Well, no, the Laval Rocket also had a poor season, failing to make the playoffs and finishing 6ᵉ in their division.

It was a big disappointment for fans, and also a surprise considering the team Jean-François Houle had on hand.

The Laval Rocket has announced that assistant coach Kelly Buchberger will not be returning for the 2024-2025 season. Thanks for everything Kelly and good luck with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Devon Xtreme pic.twitter.com/rBbmLU0OEE – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 17, 2024

In short, the Rocket disappointed this season, and many wondered if there would be any changes behind the bench at the coaching level.Well, now we have part of our answer, as the Laval Rocket has announced that assistant coach Kelly Buchberger will not be returning next season.Buchberger had been behind the Rocket bench as an assistant since the 2021-2022 season.The 57-year-old former NHL player has decided to leave the team and join Devon Xtreme, a team in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.Buchberger leaves a vacancy behind the bench at the Laval Rocket, which is likely to bring some change.

It remains to be seen whether this departure will have an impact on the team’s other coaches, namely Jean-François Houle (head coach) and Martin Laperrière (assistant coach).

Houle has no contract for next season, but we know he’d love to be back with the Rocket.

With a disappointing season, we’re all wondering if he and Laperrière will be back,

Maybe Buchberger smelled the hot soup and thought he’d be fired, so he decided to find another job and quit before he was fired.

This is just a theory, and only time will tell whether Houle and Laperrière will retain their positions for the 2024-2025 season.

