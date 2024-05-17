Joshua Roy: Canada’s best hope, according to Craig Button

Joshua Roy: Canada’s best hope, according to Craig ButtonAuteur: mgarcia
TSN’s Craig Button, however, sees things differently.
Appearing on The Sick Podcast on Thursday, he declared that, in his opinion, Joshua Roy is the Canadiens’ best prospect.
Craig Button: “I’m not so sure Joshua Roy can’t be what Wyatt Johnston has been for the Dallas Stars”@CraigJButton joins @tonymarinaro to discuss Joshua Roy’s ceiling
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/cutYCre4ma
Listen: https://t.co/XbKlcBYBkw#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/5hxKjoAUQi
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 17, 2024
That’s quite a statement, when the Canadiens selected a player fifth overall in the last draft in David Reinbacher. In fact, Button not only sees Roy as the Canadiens’ top prospect, he also sees him on the team’s top line in the future.
Seeing Joshua Roy take the place of Juraj Slafkovsky or Cole Caufield on the wing of the first line would be very surprising, but I understand there’s potential in his game.
Except that what’s completely crazy about Button’s statement is that he thinks Roy could do what Wyatt Johnston is doing in Dallas, but for the Canadiens.
For those unfamiliar with Johnston’s game, we’re talking about a 21-year-old forward who has 11 points in 12 games since the start of the playoffs. He’s already an important cog in a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.
Button is so confident of Joshua Roy’s future, he puts him in the same category as David Reinbacher.
When asked by Tony Marinaro which of Joshua Roy, Filip Mesar, Oliver Kapanen, Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom and David Reinbacher he would be comfortable trading, Button only replied that he wouldn’t be comfortable trading either Reinbacher or Roy.
Which prospects would you not be comfortable with trading?@CraigJButton joins @tonymarinaro to discuss his untouchables among the #Habs prospect pool
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/cutYCre4ma
Listen: https://t.co/XbKlcBYBkw#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/rvTciO4YnI
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 17, 2024
It’s an excellent idea on Button’s part, however. Joshua Roy has some strange potential. He has the ability to reach the greatest heights, but he might as well remain a third-line player.
You can listen to Thursday’s Sick Podcast in its entirety here.
Button: Joshua Roy Is Montreal’s Best Prospect | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro May 16 2024 https://t.co/PpF1SeszDP
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 17, 2024
In bursts
– Interesting for Montreal.
Since 1990, the 5th overall pick is statistically better than 4th overall! @CraigJButton joins @tonymarinaro to discuss this interesting bit of information
Full pod
Watch: https://t.co/cutYCre4ma
Listen: https://t.co/XbKlcBYBkw#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/wOAoMFqljj
– The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 17, 2024
– The sweep doesn’t go over well.
“It still hurts” -Marie-Philip Poulin: https://t.co/uyejfawAl5
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 17, 2024
– Heavy.
“We’re the Arizona Coyotes of MLS,” warns @JiCLajoie about CF Montreal: https://t.co/brnAd3CjWf
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 17, 2024
– Reinforcement for Boston.
Captain Brad Marchand is officially back in action for the Bruins.
Former goalie and 2011 Cup champion Tim Thomas waves the flag and the crowd comes alive.
Everything is in place for Game 6.
– Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) May 17, 2024