A fire alarm goes off in the middle of nap time at the Panthers’ hotel in Boston.

A huge new rivalry was created last season during the playoffs, when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins faced off in the first round.The series, which went to the seven-game limit, put on quite a show, as we clearly witnessed the birth of a new and previously unexpected rivalry.Last year, the Panthers won in seven games to reach the Stanley Cup Final, and this year, the Bruins have the chance to avenge themselves, as the two teams meet again, this time in the second round.

So far, the Panthers have the edge in this series (they lead 3-2), but don’t count the Bruins out just yet.

Last season, the Bruins held a 3-1 series lead, and the Panthers rallied to win the series.The Bruins could very well do the same this season, as they trailed 3-1 in the series.Boston will do everything in its power to get back into this series and eliminate the Panthers.And when I say everything, I mean everything.

Earlier this afternoon, a curious fire alarm went off inside the Panthers’ hotel in Boston, right in the middle of nap time.

Fire alarm currently going off inside the Florida Panthers team hotel in Boston. Peak pre-game nap time. pic.twitter.com/jmtcvDdW2p – Brendan Burke (@brendanmburke) May 17, 2024

Well, well, what a coincidence.

It’s kind of suspicious that such a fire alarm would go off right at the perfect time for a pre-game nap, just a few hours before the crucial Game #6.

Of course, I’m not saying that this alarm was necessarily deliberately activated to disturb the Panthers players during their pre-game nap, but it’s still suspicious.

If the Panthers are really being disturbed, it’s fair to say that the two teams play hard, both on and off the ice.

It would be a low blow, but let’s just say it wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened.

I should point out that such an event did not occur in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Perhaps the Bruins were less worried about losing.In short, both teams are desperate to get even closer to the big time.

Don’t miss Game 6 of the Panthers-Bruins series tonight at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.

