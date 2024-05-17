A fire alarm goes off in the middle of nap time at the Panthers’ hotel in Boston.Auteur: cbrown
So far, the Panthers have the edge in this series (they lead 3-2), but don’t count the Bruins out just yet.
Earlier this afternoon, a curious fire alarm went off inside the Panthers’ hotel in Boston, right in the middle of nap time.
Fire alarm currently going off inside the Florida Panthers team hotel in Boston.
It’s kind of suspicious that such a fire alarm would go off right at the perfect time for a pre-game nap, just a few hours before the crucial Game #6.
Of course, I’m not saying that this alarm was necessarily deliberately activated to disturb the Panthers players during their pre-game nap, but it’s still suspicious.
If the Panthers are really being disturbed, it’s fair to say that the two teams play hard, both on and off the ice.
It would be a low blow, but let’s just say it wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened.
Don’t miss Game 6 of the Panthers-Bruins series tonight at 7 p.m. at TD Garden.
In a gust
– Here’s the schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals.
– Negotiations progress between Toronto and Craig Berube.
– Bad news from the Dallas Stars.
Update from morning
– Read more.
