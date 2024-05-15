Play-in (as in the NBA) is coming to the NHL, says Simon Boisvert

Samuel Montembeault would win the Cup this year: https://t.co/Mnptwe6fWr
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 15, 2024
An extremely fascinating concept, it revolutionized the NBA. I’m not the biggest basketball fan, but let’s just say “this play-in” caught my attention.
In the most recent episode of the Processus podcast (a podcast I recommend to all of you, by the way), Mathias Brunet, Simon Snake Boisvert and Eric Hoziel talked about this play-in, and at the 17-minute mark of the episode’s first hour, Boisvert claimed that the concept will eventually make its way to the NHL. He didn’t say it exclusively, but he sounded pretty convinced that Gary Bettman and his group will implement it.
It would also allow four more teams (out of 32) to aspire to top honors, even if they didn’t qualify among the top eight in their association at the end of the 82-game regular season. How can you say no to all this positivity, Gary?
Let’s just say it could make for some impressive Cinderella runs. Teams finishing 9th or 10th in their association and on fire at the right time can go a long way.
In short, I see nothing but positives in this idea, and I’d love to see it in the Bettman circuit very soon indeed. Let’s hope the Snake is right.
In gusto
– He’s very strong mentally, in any case.
– Easy.
The Celtics get the better of the Cavaliers in 5 games!https://t.co/ZxfI8JmxDO pic.twitter.com/wXNhBkiYen
– RDS (@RDSca) May 16, 2024
– Another defeat.
Montreal CF loses to a Columbus Crew in control from start to finish.https://t.co/Pm2cMqMo3P pic.twitter.com/7crjjCq5dJ
– RDS (@RDSca) May 16, 2024
– He’s having an excellent series, but before Makar…?
If I am picking a team to win an NHL playoff game? With all due respect to Hedman and Makar…Heiskanen is the first defenseman I take.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) May 16, 2024