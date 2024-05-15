Play-in (as in the NBA) is coming to the NHL, says Simon Boisvert

A few years ago, the NBA introduced a play-in tournament to its playoffs.

An extremely fascinating concept, it revolutionized the NBA. I’m not the biggest basketball fan, but let’s just say “this play-in” caught my attention.

For those of you unfamiliar with the play-in, let me explain.Before this concept was introduced, like the NHL, eight teams per association participated in the playoffs. Now, six teams (per association) qualify for the spring tournament after the regular season, and four other teams battle it out for the last two spots.Seventh and eighth place play off in a suicide match. The winner advances and the loser faces the winner of ninth and tenth place. The loser of this match is obviously eliminated, and the winner of the second match takes possession of eighth place.

In the most recent episode of the Processus podcast (a podcast I recommend to all of you, by the way), Mathias Brunet, Simon Snake Boisvert and Eric Hoziel talked about this play-in, and at the 17-minute mark of the episode’s first hour, Boisvert claimed that the concept will eventually make its way to the NHL. He didn’t say it exclusively, but he sounded pretty convinced that Gary Bettman and his group will implement it.

It would be a great addition!It would lengthen the season a bit, increase excitement and profits.

It would also allow four more teams (out of 32) to aspire to top honors, even if they didn’t qualify among the top eight in their association at the end of the 82-game regular season. How can you say no to all this positivity, Gary?

If play-in had been instituted in 2023-2024, the Red Wings, Penguins, Wild and Blues would have had a shot at the Stanley Cup.

Let’s just say it could make for some impressive Cinderella runs. Teams finishing 9th or 10th in their association and on fire at the right time can go a long way.

In short, I see nothing but positives in this idea, and I’d love to see it in the Bettman circuit very soon indeed. Let’s hope the Snake is right.

