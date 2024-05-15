No matter the language of their hoodie, the Voltigeurs made the rest of the QMJHL look bad.

After 20 minutes it’s 1-0 #Voltigeurs vs #Drakkar. # QMJHL
Sorry for the voice loss in 1st period. @jasmin_leroux comes on in relief for the rest of the game.
Lets go le jeune !
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 14, 2024
NFL football, NBA basketball, CFL women’s hockey, MLS soccer… these are all leagues where there is some parity between teams. Of course, there’s MLB baseball, where rich teams manage to dominate poor teams on a regular basis – and that hurts the show in general – but hey…
In European soccer, many leagues have very little parity within themselves. It’s always the same three or four teams that win the domestic championships of quite a few of Europe’s big countries. But the Champions League is there to make sure that the best compete against the best in a competition where parity is always the order of the day!
How many times have we thrown stones at international women’s hockey… which is made up of two nations too strong for the others? #Canada #United States
But Canadian junior hockey isn’t exactly living up to that concept this year. Unfortunately…
The Voltigeurs won (in French!?) the Gilles-Courteau trophy last night… after sweeping the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the grand final.
THEY’RE CHAMPIONS! @VoltigeursDRU | #SeriesLHJMQ pic.twitter.com/XGchJAbw22
– QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 15, 2024
The Voltigeurs won their four games by scores of 5-0, 1-0, 6-2 and 4-3. In short, by a cumulative score of 16 to 5…
When I hear “big league final”, I expect something a little tighter than that.
It’s a similar story in the West(WHL): the Moose Jaw Warriors currently lead the final series 3-0 over the poor Portland Winterhawks. Here too, the series could come to an end tonight.
Careful! I’m not trying to take anything away from the players, coaches and champion teams… I’m simply noting that finals that end 4-0 are not what you want to sell a sport. Or to consume it well.
Extra time
Many people were surprised last night to see Stéphane Leroux leave the description of the Voltigeurs game on RDS after only one period of play. Others didn’t even realize it, because his son Jasmin – who came to relieve Dad – is such a pro…
His rendering can also sound a lot like Stéphane’s to fans’ ears.
The reason for Stéphane’s sudden absence: a virus caused him to lose his voice.
A little less spectacular and stunning than some of the headlines floating around Facebook… but that’s the truth. That’s (just) the truth.