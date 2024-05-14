Skip to content
Luc Gélinas describes Slafkovsky as the idol of a nation

The Montreal Canadiens may not be competitive at the moment, but there’s clearly good chemistry within the team.

Several young players will soon be making the jump to the big club, and that’s very encouraging.

Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky have developed an incredible relationship and seem inseparable.

Both are not afraid to have a laugh and both are popular, but the Slovak is even more so, and not just in Montreal.

In Slovakia, he’s seen as a hero, or as Luc Gélinas put it, the idol of a nation.

And he celebrated his 20th birthday on March 30…

We already knew that Slafkovsky was popular, especially in his own country, but he’s now a celebrity.

There have been several excellent Slovak players in history, including Peter Stasny, Marian Hossa and Marian Gaborik, but it’s important to remember that he’s the only Slovak player ever to be selected at the very top of the draft.

Luc Gélinas covered the game between the USA and Slovakia, and just before the match, he had the chance to meet the Slovak giant’s two grandmothers:

He took the opportunity to tell Slaf when he gave him an interview.

Slafkovsky is proudly representing his country in Ostrava, Czech Republic, for the World Championship.

He mentioned that the Slovak fans present are incredible, and compared them to those in Montreal.

Slovakia got the better of the Americans in overtime yesterday, and it made #20 of the Habs very happy.

On the way to the dressing room, Slovak fans were eagerly awaiting Slaf ‘s arrival, and he even handed over his stick.

Slovak fans adore the youngster and it’s no surprise that he’s so beloved by the Montreal crowd.

How can you not love him?

As mentioned in the following tweet, it’s pretty hard to say he doesn’t attract fan love.

