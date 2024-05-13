Juraj Slafkovsky can tease Cole Caufield at any time

Hockey team chemistry is the key to success.

Well, it’s not the only way to win, but it’s very important.

Having a team that wants and likes to play together creates miracles.As for the Montreal Canadiens, the chemistry is there.

It’s nothing new; we regularly see Tricolore players laughing and teasing each other.

Youngsters Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky are often at the heart of it all, and that’s likely to continue for a long time to come.

Today, Slafkovsky and Slovakia took on Caufield and the Americans at the World Hockey Championships.The result: Slaf got the better of CC22 in overtime, 5-4.

The habs’ two young players were cleared from the scoresheet, but that didn’t stop Slafkovsky from mocking Ti-Cole:

Obviously, the big Slovak was very happy with the win, but the highlight for him was winning against his line mate and good friend.

With what little we know about Slaf, I’m willing to bet he won’t miss a single opportunity to remind Caufield of the outcome of this match.

On the other hand, the U.S. can’t win the tournament, because then it’s the young American’s turn to mock his teammate.

The Slovaks’ victory propelled them into second place in the Group B standings, taking their record to 2-1-0.

Overtime and regulation time victories are separated in this tournament, so it should read 1-1-0-1 (V-VP-DP-D).As for the Americans, they are now in fourth place in Group B, behind the Swedes, Slovaks and Latvians.

The overtime defeat didn’t help the USA’s case at all, as they now find themselves in hot water after three games played.

