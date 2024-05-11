Mitch Marner for the Habs’ 5th pick: Mathias Brunet’s idea

Earlier this week, the Montreal Canadiens’ true draft position was finally revealed through the National Hockey League lottery.

Kent Hughes and his team will speak at No. 5.This was good news under the circumstances, given that the Habs were more likely to move down a spot than stay at their original rank.

Now that the Habs’ true ranking is set in stone, speculation is rife as to who will be drafted by the Habs at No. 5.

My logical choice, if Ivan Demidov is no longer available, would clearly be Cayden Lindstrom, but I wouldn’t be disappointed with Tij Iginla.

There is, however, another type of deal that could be made with the fifth overall pick, and that’s to trade him for an established star player.

Mathias Brunet has come up with an audacious idea, proposing to trade this pick for Mitch Marner.

It’s a huge proposition, with very little chance of ever becoming a reality, but it’s still interesting to analyze.

If you’re a Habs fan, would you rather keep the fifth overall pick and draft a young forward with solid potential, or would you rather get your hands on an established player who produces around 100 points a year?

It’s a very interesting question, even if the scenario remains unrealistic.

Personally, I’d keep the choice, even if Marner is an established player who produces a lot in the regular season.

I’d rather not take shortcuts in the rebuild and add a huge contract to my payroll.

Because yes, of course, the deal would include a lucrative contract extension for Marner with the Habs, if he raised his no-movement clause, of course.

Adding about $11 million to his payroll would be far too much for the Habs, especially for a player who has no idea how to handle pressure, and who isn’t performing in the playoffs.

Marner can’t handle the pressure of the media and fans in Toronto, imagine that in Montreal…

In short, even if Marner is an excellent player, and would be a perfect addition to the Habs’ top-6, I think keeping the fifth pick would be a much wiser and better decision on the part of Tricolore management.

If Brad Treliving, general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, calls and proposes this transaction, Kent Hughes will consider it, but will refuse, given that he has already explained on several occasions that he won’t take shortcuts in this rebuild.

What’s more, Cayden Lindstrom and Tij Iginla will be far better playoff players than Marner simply because of their hustle and size.

