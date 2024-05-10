Skip to content
Keith Tkacthuk, “a thickhead” for celebrating his son’s fight

 Auteur: ewilson
Keith Tkacthuk, “a thickhead” for celebrating his son’s fight
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In game number two between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, a brawl broke out late in the game.

And let’s just say that the players involved weren’t necessarily known as brawlers. They were Matthew Tkachuk and… David Pastrnak.

Tkachuk wins.

Why am I telling you about this dance tonight? Because Matthew’s father, Keith, was on hand to celebrate his son’s victory.

Michel Bergeron didn’t take too kindly to his father’s reaction, calling him thick, for one thing.

The Tiger mentioned this on JiC’s show earlier in the evening.

It seems to me that it’s not that serious… In Bergeron’s eyes, yes, it is. But why? Because the NHL should set an example for parental behavior. And by showing Keith encouraging his son’s fight, it sends the wrong message to parents.

They say the NHL is the example for athletes, coaches and parents. – Michel Bergeron

Honestly, I don’t understand Bergy’s milk run at all. It’s far from the end of the world…

The stakes are high, the emotion is there and the last thing you want is to see your boy get one over on a striker.

“There, we saw father Tkachuk raise his arms, he who played in the National League… Look at the big guy!” – Michel Bergeron

It may be an overreaction, but one thing’s for sure, Bergeron is no fan of Keith Tkachuk.

If I have one piece of advice for you, Mr. Tkachuk: next time, don’t celebrate your son’s achievements, just remain neutral to show other parents that you’re a fine example… Note my sarcasm here

