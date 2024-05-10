Keith Tkacthuk, “a thickhead” for celebrating his son’s fight

In game number two between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers, a brawl broke out late in the game.

And let’s just say that the players involved weren’t necessarily known as brawlers. They were Matthew Tkachuk and… David Pastrnak.

Tkachuk wins.

Why am I telling you about this dance tonight? Because Matthew’s father, Keith, was on hand to celebrate his son’s victory.

Michel Bergeron didn’t take too kindly to his father’s reaction, calling him thick, for one thing.

The Tiger mentioned this on JiC’s show earlier in the evening.

It seems to me that it’s not that serious… In Bergeron’s eyes, yes, it is. But why? Because the NHL should set an example for parental behavior. And by showing Keith encouraging his son’s fight, it sends the wrong message to parents.

They say the NHL is the example for athletes, coaches and parents. – Michel Bergeron

Honestly, I don’t understand Bergy’s milk run at all. It’s far from the end of the world…

“There, we saw father Tkachuk raise his arms, he who played in the National League… Look at the big guy!” – Michel Bergeron

The stakes are high, the emotion is there and the last thing you want is to see your boy get one over on a striker.

It may be an overreaction, but one thing’s for sure, Bergeron is no fan of Keith Tkachuk.

If I have one piece of advice for you, Mr. Tkachuk: next time, don’t celebrate your son’s achievements, just remain neutral to show other parents that you’re a fine example… Note my sarcasm here…

In Brief

– A dream come true.

CF Montreal captain Samuel Piette says he’s pinching himself knowing he might come face-to-face with Lionel Messi. https://t.co/vG6KXGOSOR – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) May 10, 2024

– Ah well.

Jackie Robinson statue stolen: man guiltyhttps://t.co/ccOBr5Q59z – RDS (@RDSca) May 10, 2024

– Coming up.

LPGA: Nelly Korda still has history in her grasp https://t.co/8N9NRcENIi – RDS (@RDSca) May 10, 2024

– Nice additions.