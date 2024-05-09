Two proposals (BPM Sports) to bring Yaroslav Askarov to Montreal

The Predators have a beautiful problem on their hands. A nasty, beautiful problem.

They have two excellent goalies in Juuse Saros and Yaroslav Askarov…

And the team’s GM, Barry Trotz, will have to choose who he trusts.

Trotz revealed yesterday that he’d like to offer Saros a long-term contract extension, which took everyone a bit by surprise because Askarov’s potential is enormous.

But Saros has led his team to the playoffs with sublime performances, and the Preds want to continue building around him because he’s doing the job and because the organization has confidence in him.

This leads us to believe that Barry Trotz is open to trading Yaroslav Askarov… And Stéphane Gonzalez has put together two proposals to pick him up in Nashville at his lunchtime show (Laraque & Gonzalez):

Proposal #1: Logan Mailloux and the Jets’ choice

Proposal #2: Arber Xhekaj and the Jets’ choice

Do you give Logan Mailloux and the Winnipeg pick for Askarov? […] Do you give the Winnipeg pick and Mailloux? – Stéphane Gonzalez

The Preds need defensemen, and Kent Hughes has what it takes to dance with Barry Trotz:Is that enough to get Askarov out of Nashville?

In my opinion, the answer is no (in both cases) because the goalie’s value is really high.

Let’s turn the question on its head…

Last year, the Preds offered Askarov to the Habs for the 5th overall pick in the draft.

That gives you an idea of the Predators’ value in the goalie’s eyes.

That said, if you had the 5th pick, would you trade him for Mailloux or Xhekaj + a late-round pick that doesn’t necessarily have much value?

It would take more than that to see Kent Hughes get his hands on the Russian, who is NHL-ready and has been breaking it down in the AHL for the past two years.But the idea is interesting nonetheless, because the Canadiens would have no problem in front of the net for several years to come.

An Askarov + Montembeault duo in Montreal would be perfect… But at what price?

