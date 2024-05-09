Two proposals (BPM Sports) to bring Yaroslav Askarov to Montreal

They have two excellent goalies in Juuse Saros and Yaroslav Askarov…
And the team’s GM, Barry Trotz, will have to choose who he trusts.
Trotz revealed yesterday that he’d like to offer Saros a long-term contract extension, which took everyone a bit by surprise because Askarov’s potential is enormous.
But Saros has led his team to the playoffs with sublime performances, and the Preds want to continue building around him because he’s doing the job and because the organization has confidence in him.
This leads us to believe that Barry Trotz is open to trading Yaroslav Askarov… And Stéphane Gonzalez has put together two proposals to pick him up in Nashville at his lunchtime show (Laraque & Gonzalez):
- Proposal #1: Logan Mailloux and the Jets’ choice
- Proposal #2: Arber Xhekaj and the Jets’ choice
Do you give Logan Mailloux and the Winnipeg pick for Askarov? […]
Do you give the Winnipeg pick and Mailloux? – Stéphane Gonzalez
In my opinion, the answer is no (in both cases) because the goalie’s value is really high.
Let’s turn the question on its head…
That gives you an idea of the Predators’ value in the goalie’s eyes.
That said, if you had the 5th pick, would you trade him for Mailloux or Xhekaj + a late-round pick that doesn’t necessarily have much value?
An Askarov + Montembeault duo in Montreal would be perfect… But at what price?
In gusto
– It makes sense.
Brady Tkachuk named U.S. captain for World Hockey Championship ©
Brock Nelson, Seth Jones and Zach Werenski will be his assistants. https://t.co/bEmc7st3kw
– RDS (@RDSca) May 9, 2024
– Caufield – Brady Tkachuk – Trevor Zegras… No worse!
Caufield in a fiery line-up: https: //t.co/oqvxHSyf5U
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 9, 2024
– Great news.
Jonathan Drouin skated today with the Avs here in Dallas. Coach Jared Bednar says Drouin’s progress is encouraging but still no firm timeline for his return.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 9, 2024
– That’s playoff hockey for you!
“We weren’t going out there to play Patty Cake, we were going out there to have some fun in the fight and try to land some punches.”
Matthew Tkachuk on his fight with David Pastrnak in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/gWBRjMVHg0
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024