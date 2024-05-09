Norman Flynn would trade the fifth pick for Mason McTavish

Everyone’s wondering what the Habs will do with their fifth overall pick. It’s obvious that the plan is to draft a forward – and I’m not just saying that because that’s what the GM said on Tuesday night.

But that doesn’t mean we should ignore the possibility of a trade.

Could the Habs try to move up in the draft? Georges Laraque would be willing to trade the Jets’ pick to convince the Blue Jackets to swap their first pick (#4) with the Habs’.

Could the Habs, on the other hand, do as they did in a recent mock draft by The Athletic (move back) if the Blue Jackets were to draft Cayden Lindstrom, who is clearly the Habs’ realistic target at #5?

That’s also a possibility, but I don’t think so.

On a different note, could the Habs trade their pick, but not for another? Kent Hughes is often thought to have such intentions for the Jets’ pick, but not necessarily for the one he holds at No. 5.

Mason McTavish: an interesting target in exchange for the Canadiens’ 5th overall pick? pic.twitter.com/3Ti5eicljc – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) May 9, 2024

In any case, Norman Flynn has an idea: call the Anaheim Ducks to see if the possibility of acquiring Mason McTavish for the fifth pick is on the table.

Warning: Flynn doesn’t know if the player is necessarily available. What he does say, however, is that calling costs nothing.

I don’t think he’s for trade, but who knows what happens in Anaheim sometimes. Maybe the Habs’ chances would be better if McTavish were RFA this summer instead of next, but hey.

McTavish is a third overall pick in 2021, and he’s possibly lining up to captain the Ducks one day. But Flynn’s point is that the Ducks may want to take their time with their rebuild, and two top-5 picks could be interesting.

I really doubt that the Ducks want to trade him this summer, but he’s the kind of player who can be added to a top-6 team right away, and who fits in with the club’s rebuild.

Two years ago, he was Captain Canada at the World Junior Championship. He really is a special player and I understand why Flynn would like to see him with the Habs, even if it’s not realistic.

In gusto

He seems to have a Nick Suzuki progression.

– Things are hopping in Montreal.

If businessman Joey Saputo ever decides to sell the Montreal CF, some cities will be on the lookout. #MLS https://t.co/5oIwHkUJK1 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 9, 2024

– Dominique Ducharme believed in his club. [98.5 FM]

– You’ve been told all is well with CF Montréal?

Nothing more to say.

Smile or sell, Mr. Saputo, life is cheese! | JDM https://t.co/nDhZrpuBs4 – Anne-Lovely Etienne (@Anne_Lovely_E) May 9, 2024

– Attention QMJHL fans.

The @LHJMQ finals begin tonight. In the playoffs, logic (season standings) isn’t always respected. After 14 good predictions out of 14, I’m betting on the @VoltigeursDRU for perfect playoff predictions! Will beat @DrakkarBAC in 6. Why? https://t.co/k5vBapBUD2 – jf plante (@jfplante_sports) May 9, 2024

– What will the Islanders do this summer?