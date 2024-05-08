The Rocket reportedly quickly removed Logan Mailloux’s plaque from the team’s locker room

The Laval Rocket didn’t manage to buy a playoff spot, but the club did offer – at a very respectable price – a fine season to its fans. Especially during the weeks when Arber Xhekaj and Logan Mailloux formed the team’s first pair!

Last Saturday, the team’s season ticket holders were treated to a special treat inside Place Bell on “Pull for Your Seats” day.

All season ticket holders were invited to Place Bell, and if they managed to score a goal (in a small space) from center ice, their season (or half-season) tickets would be free in 2024-25. I’m told at least five people would have succeeded. #Cool

Fans also got to paint and draw stuff on the ice, then visit the Rocket locker room…

And a lucky few were able to walk away with a jersey worn by one of the Rocket’s players in 2023-24. #Draw

However, several people present at the event told me the same thing: all the players’ plaques were still in their place in the team’s dressing room… except Logan Mailloux’s.

No, just because he played in the Canadiens’ last game of the season at the Bell Centre doesn’t mean Logan Mailloux no longer had a plaque in the Rocket dressing room.

First, the Canadiens and the Rocket have their own nameplates; they don’t trade them.

Second, Mailloux played at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, April 16, and again at Place Bell on April 20, four dayshis game in Montreal.Weird.

Someone close to the Rocket organization told me that players could take their plaque home with them at the end of the season… and that Logan Mailloux was probably the only one who wanted to keep it as a souvenir.

If that’s the case, cool. And it leads us to believe that he may know that his chances of playing in Montreal in October – and not in Laval – are very good.

On the other hand, it could also be that the Habs organization had already decided that Mailloux was leaving over the summer… and wanted to wipe the slate clean with everything that belongs to Mailloux.

I don’t think this is a likely scenario, but with his past, Jean Trudel’s information on the Stanley25 podcast and his agent’s behaviour towards me, it could be…

Especially since we all know that the Habs will try to get their hands on a quality forward by sacrificing a young defenseman and/or a first-round pick this off-season.

In short, many are reporting that Logan Mailloux’s nameplate was missing from the Rocket dressing room on May 5. That’s the story.

For the background and reasons behind this story, we’ll have to be patient (and poke around in the meantime).

Prolongation

