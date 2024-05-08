Espoirs: Controversial Trevor Connelly “worth the price of a season ticket

As in recent years, the Montreal Canadiens will have the chance to get their hands on a player who has the potential to be excellent at the next draft.

The 2024 draft is shaping up to be a very interesting one… And with the 5th overall pick, the Habs will have plenty of options.

The question is this: Where do Kent Hughes and his assistants want to go?There are logical targets for the Habs , but there are also players in the shadows.Trevor Connelly belongs to the latter group.

We’re talking about an excellent hockey player, but we’re also talking about a kid who has found himself in precarious situations in recent years.

He was once accused of using racist language at a game…

He published a photo a few years ago showing his friend with a swastika…

And he cost the Americans the gold medal at the last U18 World Cup, because he hit his opponent on the head at the end of the match (final) when his club was ahead.

Connelly was ejected… And Canada scored three goals on a five-minute power play to run away with the gold.

But on the ice, we’re talking about a mean hockey player.

We’re talking about a guy who, in Simon Boisvert’s eyes, is going to be worth the price of a season ticket because he’s excellent.

The Snake praised him highly, in the latest episode of the “Process” podcast, even with what we know about the young man:

I’m going to miss out on a player who’s going to “electrify”, and I mean electrify the crowd, he’s going to be worth the price of a season ticket, because he gave a blow to the head? – Simon Boisvert

Does the Habs need a guy who’s had attitude problems in the past?

There was controversy in Montreal when the Habs drafted Logan Mailloux, and right now, the club needs to avoid such distractions.After all, the Habs are trying to establish a new culture, and I find it hard to believe that Trevor Connelly fits into this mindset.

He’s young and everyone makes mistakes in life… But there’s also a certain risk attached to all this.

That said, it’s a shame because in reality, Connelly has the talent to be a dominant player in the National League.

He’s big (6’1′), he skates fast, he has exceptional hands… And he can do it all on the ice.

His highlights don’t lie, after all :

