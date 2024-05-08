Skip to content
Chantal Machabée received death threats when she arrived with the habs.

 Auteur: sjones
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Chantal Machabée, Vice-President of Hockey Communications for the Montreal Canadiens, was on hand at La Poche Bleue.

Maxim Lapierre and Guillaume Latendresse were on hand to announce the official name and logo of their new team.

Several topics were discussed in this lengthy interview, but what stands out most, unfortunately, is the sexism experienced when she first arrived with the club.

According to her story, she has already received death threats…

I invite you to listen to the entire episode of the Lapierre and Latendresse podcast. Chantal Machabée talked about several other interesting subjects.

I really don’t understand why people can be so mean and backward…

According to what she said, these death threats were often related to the fact that she had stolen a man’s trade…

Quite ordinary, if you ask me.

After a while with the team, it’s easy to see that she’s doing an excellent job as VP Communications.

She knows how to calm the ardor of the fans, but also of the players when the team.

