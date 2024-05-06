Lions coach: Canadian to have his say

In recent weeks, the Trois-Rivières Lions have been in the news for some rather disturbing news. The club was on the verge of being forced out of business, with no owner and mounting debts.

For a while, it looked like the end… until a new owner, Jeff Dickerson, stepped forward to buy the club.

Of course, Dickerson had only recently arrived, so he had some urgent matters to deal with in terms of the club’s immediate future. That said, he has now had time to settle in, so we can start looking to the future…

Several points covered in this interview with new @Lions3r owner Jeff Dickerson: – the team’s first challenges

-affiliation with the Habs

– Ron Choules’ future at the helm

– future president

– NASCAR Craftsman at GP3R?#echlhttps://t.co/Iew8LlWgJp – Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) May 6, 2024

And that includes renegotiating the partnership with the Habs, and it looks like the news on that front is good. In an interview with Matthew Vachon (Le Nouvelliste) , Dickerson mentioned that he has already had initial contact with the Tricolore, and not only do both sides want to move forward with renewing the affiliation, but the Lions want to arrange for the Habs to have a say in who will lead the club next year.

These are reassuring words considering that in recent months, there was a growing sense that the Habs and the Lions were distancing themselves. The support from the Habs wasn’t immense, but we seem to be starting out on a new, more positive footing with the new owner at the helm.

But that’s another story.

Let’s not forget that during the season just ended, Ron Choules (who is the Lions’ GM and head coach) navigated an almost impossible situation to get his club into the playoffs. Dickerson seems to want to retain his services, but he also wants the Tricolore to have a say in who the new coach will be.

With Jean-François Houle’s future in Laval looking shaky, could the Tricolore want to bring in a candidate to train him and eventually succeed Houle? Houle was not hired by current management, after all.

We’ll have to keep an eye on this, but it seems that the Canadiens and the Lions’ new owner are on good terms. It remains to be seen whether the Habs will bring in their candidate, or whether they’ll be open to bringing Choules back.

In gusto

– Jonathan Drouin made the trip to Dallas. We’ll see if he’ll be able to return for game #1 of the series against the Stars.

Jonathan Drouin and Joel Kiviranta are traveling with the team to Dallas, per Bednar – Kyle Fredrickson (@kylefredrickson) May 6, 2024

– Joseph Woll was reportedly bothered by back problems.

What prompted #LeafsForever goaltender Joseph Woll to forfeit Game 7 of their series against the Bruins? @renlavoietva explains: https://t.co/KBKP6qC10R – TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 6, 2024

– Good listening.

– I really like this format.

LPHF Series: Toronto takes on Minnesota. Montreal meets Boston on Thursday. Last Saturday, these two teams put on an intense show! @RDSca – Andrée-Anne Barbeau (@AABarbeau) May 6, 2024

– Great news.

The #Canes have signed 2023 5th-round pick Charles-Alexis Legault to a three-year, entry-level contract Details ” https://t.co/ExtBYnr5OI pic.twitter.com/KSM4lH35Ns – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 6, 2024

– Logic is respected.