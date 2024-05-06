Benoît Groulx has found a job in the KHL

Benoît Groulx didn’t coach last year . After several seasons at the helm of the Syracuse Crunch, the Lightning’s training club, he found himself away from the bench for the first time in a long time.

But now he’s back on his feet.

The KHL released a video this morning of Ben Groulx clearly learning Russian and ending by saying “Traktor, let’s do this” to encourage his new team. Because yes, he’s off to manage in the KHL.

Benoît Groulx is off to manage in the KHL! https://t.co/XAZ0DTte7I – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) May 6, 2024

It’s safe to assume that during his year without managing a club in 2023-2024, Groulx did his homework and chatted with a lot of people. He must have a good idea of the market for his services.

And if he chose Russia, it’s undoubtedly because it was the best option for him. So much the better for Groulx, who has a wealth of experience in the hockey world, if he finds a position to his liking.

Still, the news comes at a time when the National Hockey League is undergoing a coaching waltz. Some clubs are looking for a pilot… including the Ottawa Senators.

It’s safe to assume that the Hull native and Olympiques legend wasn’t being considered for a position in Kanata, as I don’t think he would have taken the job in Russia otherwise. I could be wrong, but… I don’t think so.

As potential Senators coaching candidates begin to circulate, @GagnonFrancois thinks Benoît Groulx deserves a chance. To listen to the full segment with @MartinLemay and Jacques Martin: https://t.co/9dKb4QbsUO pic.twitter.com/6cL5LpKD3H – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) April 25, 2024

His name hasn’t circulated elsewhere in the NHL. Not publicly, anyway.

Obviously, he must have felt the same way about accepting a position on the other side of the world. It may be the second-best league in the world, but it’s a long way away.

I wonder if assistant opportunities in the NHL (could André Tourigny or Patrick Roy have signed him?) were on the table. I wonder the same thing about a head coaching position elsewhere in the AHL.

In short

We may never know.

