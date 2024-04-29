Chantal Machabée to receive the National Assembly’s Medal of Honor

Good news from the Canadiens.

According to BPM Sports host Max Lalonde, the Canadiens’ VP Communications, Chantal Machabée, will be honoured tomorrow evening (6 p.m.) at the National Assembly in Quebec City.

She will receive the National Assembly’s Medal of Honour. And it’s well deserved!

The medal is awarded to people who have earned the recognition of the representatives of the National Assembly for their career, achievements or commitments.A selection committee chooses the recipients. The ceremony takes place once a year.

Chantal Machabée has enjoyed a long career as a journalist, notably following the Canadien. She did so at a time when the place of women in the sports media was not as strong as it is today.

Some of her stories remind us that reality wasn’t the same back then. Women doing the same job in 2024 don’t have the same reality thanks to her, for example.

She had to work hard to get where she is today. This has opened the door to a career as a journalist at RDS, but also in communications with the Canadiens in 2022.

She’ll be on the BPM Sports morning show tomorrow to talk about it with Max Lalonde and Gilbert Delorme.