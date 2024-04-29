Chantal Machabée to receive the National Assembly’s Medal of Honor

According to BPM Sports host Max Lalonde, the Canadiens’ VP Communications, Chantal Machabée, will be honoured tomorrow evening (6 p.m.) at the National Assembly in Quebec City.
She will receive the National Assembly’s Medal of Honour. And it’s well deserved!
Chantal Machabée has enjoyed a long career as a journalist, notably following the Canadien. She did so at a time when the place of women in the sports media was not as strong as it is today.
Some of her stories remind us that reality wasn’t the same back then. Women doing the same job in 2024 don’t have the same reality thanks to her, for example.
She’ll be on the BPM Sports morning show tomorrow to talk about it with Max Lalonde and Gilbert Delorme.