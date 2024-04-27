Blue Jackets PR gave a kidney to a journalist who covers the team

Longtime Blue Jackets beat writer Aaron Portzline was in need of a kidney transplant. After posting about his medical condition, Blue Jackets communications specialist Lindy Noel stepped up, got tested, and was approved (via @WOSU) pic.twitter.com/zImAbcd4GT – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 27, 2024

As we all know, the world of professional hockey is mainly seen as a business.On the other hand, we are often fortunate enough to see some very nice gestures from players and team members.Recently, Aaron Portzline, the reporter who covers the Columbus Blue Jackets, mentioned that he needed a kidney transplant.Following this request, Jackets PR specialist Lindy Noel decided to get tested to see if she could donate one of her kidneys to Portzline.Result: she was a match.What a nice gesture!

It’s so nice to see such beautiful gestures in the world of sport.

People’s health is so much more important than anything else.

I love that the Blue Jackets’ employee didn’t hesitate for a second before taking steps to help Portzline.

To put it in perspective, it’s as if Chantal Machabée had given one of her kidneys to Renaud Lavoie.

Thanks to everyone for the support and well wishes! Reading them last night when I couldn't sleep and then again this morning has been wonderful. All is well in recovery! Thank you!

According to the donor, we understand that the operation went very well and that his recovery is going wonderfully.Glad to hear it from her.

Aaron Portzline has been covering the Blue Jackets since the club’s arrival in the NHL, in other words, since the 2000-2001 season.



I guess working for a team for 23 years gives you a real sense of belonging to the organization.Professional sport is so beautiful as a whole.We definitely need more people like Lindy Noel in the world.Hats off to her for making this wonderful gesture.

