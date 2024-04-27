Skip to content
Blue Jackets PR gave a kidney to a journalist who covers the team

 Auteur: mjohnson
Blue Jackets PR gave a kidney to a journalist who covers the team
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
As we all know, the world of professional hockey is mainly seen as a business.

On the other hand, we are often fortunate enough to see some very nice gestures from players and team members.

Recently, Aaron Portzline, the reporter who covers the Columbus Blue Jackets, mentioned that he needed a kidney transplant.

Following this request, Jackets PR specialist Lindy Noel decided to get tested to see if she could donate one of her kidneys to Portzline.

Result: she was a match.

What a nice gesture!

It’s so nice to see such beautiful gestures in the world of sport.

People’s health is so much more important than anything else.

I love that the Blue Jackets’ employee didn’t hesitate for a second before taking steps to help Portzline.

To put it in perspective, it’s as if Chantal Machabée had given one of her kidneys to Renaud Lavoie.

According to the donor, we understand that the operation went very well and that his recovery is going wonderfully.

Glad to hear it from her.

Aaron Portzline has been covering the Blue Jackets since the club’s arrival in the NHL, in other words, since the 2000-2001 season.

I guess working for a team for 23 years gives you a real sense of belonging to the organization.

Professional sport is so beautiful as a whole.

We definitely need more people like Lindy Noel in the world.

Hats off to her for making this wonderful gesture.

In a gust

– That’s one way to look at it.

– Steven Stamkos scored two goals in Game 4 to avoid elimination against the Florida Panthers.

– Connor McDavid has, prior to tonight’s game, 84 points, including 30 goals, in 52 career playoff games.

Phew...

We learned moments before the game that Sergachev was back in the lineup. Well done.

