Blue Jackets PR gave a kidney to a journalist who covers the team

Thanks to everyone for the support and well wishes! Reading them last night when I couldn’t sleep and then again this morning has been wonderful. All is well in recovery!
Longtime Blue Jackets beat writer Aaron Portzline was in need of a kidney transplant. After posting about his medical condition, Blue Jackets communications specialist Lindy Noel stepped up, got tested, and was approved
It’s so nice to see such beautiful gestures in the world of sport.
People’s health is so much more important than anything else.
I love that the Blue Jackets’ employee didn’t hesitate for a second before taking steps to help Portzline.
To put it in perspective, it’s as if Chantal Machabée had given one of her kidneys to Renaud Lavoie.
Aaron Portzline has been covering the Blue Jackets since the club’s arrival in the NHL, in other words, since the 2000-2001 season.
– Steven Stamkos scored two goals in Game 4 to avoid elimination against the Florida Panthers.
Goals in all four games
Five in the series
Two in Game 4 while facing elimination
Steven Stamkos(@RealStamkos91) is on another level in these #StanleyCup Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Tq3gRECGBk
– Connor McDavid has, prior to tonight’s game, 84 points, including 30 goals, in 52 career playoff games.
Every player in the last 40 years with 9+ points through 3 playoff games:
– Wayne Gretzky
– David Pastrnak
– We learned moments before the game that Sergachev was back in the lineup. Well done.
SERGACHEV GETS AN ASSIST IN HIS RETURN TO THE BOLTS LINEUP pic.twitter.com/mTKA1ZOweo
