Players from the Montreal team made an appearance in the STAT final

There’s a lot going on in women’s hockey these days. Montreal’s LPHF team played to a packed house at the Bell Centre on April 20, and on Thursday night confirmed their playoff berth.

But now the organization’s presence has been taken to another level as three players made an appearance in the STAT daily final.

A little hope and comfort before saying “see you next season”. Thank you for sharing your daily life with us, for another 120 episodes. The conclusion of STAT season 2, after the break… #STAT #ICISTAT @baroblik pic.twitter.com/wPZyC5IHOi – ICIStat (@IciStat) April 25, 2024

Marie-Philip Poulin, Ann-Marie Desbiens and Ann-Sophie Bettez appeared in the series that has replaced District 31 on Radio-Canada for the past two years.

In this daily, Romy is a teenager recovering from a serious accident. During her convalescence, she didn’t miss a single game of the Montreal team, even if she watched them on tape delay.

Before leaving the hospital, she received the star of her idols in a touching scene.

Beyond the situation, it’s a great initiative on the part of the Montreal team. It not only gives the team great visibility in the run-up to the playoffs, but also provides a moment of realism for Radio-Canada’s daily show.

These are scenes that happen for real when professional players visit youngsters in hospitals. These are unique and unforgettable moments for everyone involved.As far as I know, this is the first professional Montreal team to appear on a TV show of this kind. Would it inspire the Habs, Alouettes or Montreal CF to accept such requests?

Who knows, but it’s all good publicity.

Breaking news

– Unbelievable!

Is quarterback still the most important and vital position in the NFL? 6 quarterbacks were drafted among the first 12 picks of the draft. Williams (1), Daniels (2), Maye (3), Penix (8), McCarthy (8) and Nix (12). Historical. – Nicholas Richard (@NichoRichard) April 26, 2024

– Patrick Roy’s team up against the wall.

The @NYIslanders lose 3-2 to the @Canes. Patrick Roy’s team has been in the mix in every game but will still face elimination Saturday afternoon. – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) April 26, 2024

– What a surprise.

Penix headed to the ATL. pic.twitter.com/KpHBrTUyVB – NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024

– Funny.