Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron went golfing together yesterday.

Carey Price, Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher played together for a long time in Montreal.

The three guys have become friends off the ice, and that’s cool because they’ve each had their part to play in the team’s success over the past 10 years.

The goalie was in Montreal for the Habs’ last game of the season… And he was again yesterday, obviously.

I say this because a Reddit user by the name of “InviteMaleficent576” shared a message saying he saw the three chums playing golf yesterday, at the Cerf course in Longueuil.

In the comments to the post, another user (Maxence_makesense) claims to have seen Price and Byron last week at the same course.

That’s hot!

Nice to see that Carey Price is still in town hanging out with his friends Brendan Gallagher & Paul Byron pic.twitter.com/3IWVVx4ygL – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 24, 2024

In his post, “InviteMaleficent576” also says that he didn’t recognize the 4th player in the foursome, but that Price, Byron and Gallagher know how to hit a golf ball.

He also says it was fun to see them outside of hockey, and it sure must have been special to see.

I wonder what their scorecard looked like after 18 holes… Hehe.

All in all, the guys still have a great relationship, and that’s where we see how close they are in everyday life.

Opportunities may be few and far between since the Price family moved to Kelowna, British Columbia, but at least they’re able to get together for a round of golf and catch up.

That’s something!

In a gust

– I love it.

– Unbelievable

Do Habs fans gotta get meaner around the Bell Centre ? pic.twitter.com/uuKqqeYUk1 – HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 24, 2024

– Come on!

Mélodie Daoust signs new 10-day deal with Montrealhttps://t.co/GTLoSu6Y2V – RDS (@RDSca) April 24, 2024

– Mitch Marner… And Elias Pettersson.