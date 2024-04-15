Skip to content
Canadiens escape three-goal lead against Wings
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Habs’ season may be over, but the last two games of the season against the Wings had a lot at stake for Detroit.

With a loss in regulation time, the Michigan team was officially eliminated.

Let’s see if Martin St-Louis’ troupe was able to eliminate them. Here’s the line-up:

And the home team’s:

It didn’t take long for Lane Hutson to score his first NHL point.

On a Brendan Gallagher goal, he picked up an assist.

Moments later, Justin Barron doubled his team’s lead.

Josh Anderson and Jake Evans picked up the assists.

Before the end of the period, J.T. Compher gave fans some hope with a much-needed goal.

Former Habs Ben Chiarot picked up a point on the sequence.

But in the second period, Montreal didn’t hesitate to put the skate on the gas pedal.

First, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard completed an excellent play by Jake Evans.

The 71 collected a third assist on Gallagher’s second goal some ten minutes later.

4-1 at that point.

Compher, however, closed the gap again.

After two periods, Hutson had already played 14 minutes and 35 seconds. He was the team’s second most-used defenseman at that point.

Clearly, the coaching staff had confidence in him.

With their season on the line, the Wings had to start the third period in lion’s clothing. Midway through the period, Alex DeBrincat cut the game to one goal.

Suddenly, Detroit believed.

Late in the game, Derek Lalonde took out his goalie and the hosts took advantage of a disorganized opposing team to force overtime.

The Michigan club’s season thus continued for at least one more game.

In overtime, Detroit settled the score with another Raymond goal.

Seconds before, Hutson was frustrated by Alex Lyon from the bottom of the slot.

Final score: 5-4 Wings.

The two teams will face off tomorrow at the Bell Centre in the 82nd game of the season.

Detroit will need one more point than the Capitals, who have the same number of points and will play the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Extension

– Lane Hutson’s game summary: one point, minus-1 record and 21:54 of playing time.

Lightest defenseman in the NHL? No problem.

– Almost a second point for the young defenseman.

– He was solid.

– Boom.

– I like it.

