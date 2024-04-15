Canadiens escape three-goal lead against Wings

#RedWings lines in warmups before home finale vs.Canadiens:
DeBrincat-Larkin-Raymond
Perron-Compher-Kane
Fabbri-Copp-Fischer
Veleno-Czarnik-Sprong
Looks like Copp in. Aston Reese not in rushes.
Chiarot-Seider
Edvinsson-Petry
Maatta-Gostisbehere
Lyon starting. Montembeault for MTL pic.twitter.com/USSWyd6bAe
– Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) April 15, 2024
The Habs’ season may be over, but the last two games of the season against the Wings had a lot at stake for Detroit.
Let’s see if Martin St-Louis’ troupe was able to eliminate them. Here’s the line-up:
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/c17GPQZ8Ec
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 15, 2024
And the home team’s:
It didn’t take long for Lane Hutson to score his first NHL point.
THERE IT IS! Welcome to the NHL, Lane Hutson.
First game, first point. #GoHabsGo have the 1-0 lead pic.twitter.com/jMUzLi16bq
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 15, 2024
Moments later, Justin Barron doubled his team’s lead.
Justin Barron drops the puck to himself, picks the corner
2-0 Habs! pic.twitter.com/RXXuHQwRjD
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 15, 2024
COMPHER Timely goal as Compher buries the rebound after DeBrincat hit the post. Detroit NEEDED that after going down 2-0 early. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/qp9RbumsWM
– Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 15, 2024
But in the second period, Montreal didn’t hesitate to put the skate on the gas pedal.
First, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard completed an excellent play by Jake Evans.
Rafael Harvey-Pinard can flat-out fly.
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l pic.twitter.com/3SLHrWaZSf
– NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2024
The 71 collected a third assist on Gallagher’s second goal some ten minutes later.
The Anderson hit + Gallagher goal.
Red Wings are actively hurting their own playoff chances. pic.twitter.com/yEnnqKiLtt
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2024
#RedWings within 2 after JT Compher’s 2nd of the night. pic.twitter.com/5J0cZaRd86
– Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 16, 2024
After two periods, Hutson had already played 14 minutes and 35 seconds. He was the team’s second most-used defenseman at that point.
With their season on the line, the Wings had to start the third period in lion’s clothing. Midway through the period, Alex DeBrincat cut the game to one goal.
DEBRINCAT SNIPE. pic.twitter.com/8rbUFZ2sib
– Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 16, 2024
The Michigan club’s season thus continued for at least one more game.
LUCAS RAYMOND TIES IT WITH A MINUTE TO GO
IT’S ELECTRIC IN DETROIT RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/7tqL7UpZbV
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 16, 2024
RAYMOND KEEPS THE HABS IN 5TH pic.twitter.com/nTZabBwI1L
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 16, 2024
Extension
– Lane Hutson’s game summary: one point, minus-1 record and 21:54 of playing time.
– Lightest defenseman in the NHL? No problem.
This is almost as fun to see as the assist on his second NHL shift.
Good defensive coverage by Hutson to create a takeaway: pic.twitter.com/AxafXtyHrp
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2024
– Almost a second point for the young defenseman.
A good chance here for Slafkovsky/Caufield after the Hutson point shot.
Whole Lotta Chaos. pic.twitter.com/YnRdndoADO
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2024
– He was solid.
Two big saves by Montembeault.
(No one show @shaunhashim) pic.twitter.com/4Q13pxW3fZ
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 16, 2024
– Boom.
Captain Nick Suzuki is a goon
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) April 16, 2024
– I like it.
Suggestion: Martin St-Louis should pull his goalie. We’d lose the bonus point if we lose the game.
If not, well… it’d be the talk of the town and make for a good show.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 16, 2024