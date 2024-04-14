Top-5: Dallas Stars are Central Division champions

There were 13 games on the schedule yesterday in the National Hockey League, with 26 teams in action.As the season draws to a close, each of these teams is in its final games of the season, which makes things all the more interesting.

Here, then, are the highlights of this Saturday’s NHL hockey action.

At the start of the season, we all wondered who would emerge victorious from the Central Division.Many saw the Colorado Avalanche at the top, but in the end, it was the Dallas Stars who finished first in this division.

And let’s just say they didn’t steal it, as they remained one of the NHL’s best teams all season long.

With a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken yesterday, the Stars confirmed their Central Division title.

The Stars really do have quite a club on paper, while both offensively, defensively and in front of the net, it’s extremely solid.

Sean Monahan has 13 goals as a Jet, and 26 goals total this season pic.twitter.com/3xCjs9oxeQ – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 13, 2024

As of today, the mighty Stars would face the Vegas Golden Knights.That would be quite a first-round series.We were treated to a big hockey game yesterday between two very good teams, when we had every right to expect a close game.However, just the opposite happened, as the Jets crushed the Colorado Avalanche 7-0.Former Habs star Sean Monahan was on hand with two goals and an assist.

Monahan’s two goals matched his 13-goal haul with the Habs this season, making it 26.

He scored 13 goals with the Jets in 17 fewer games than with the Tricolore.Another Habs alumnus also took advantage of the Avalanche thrashing to get on the scoreboard.

I’m talking about Tyler Toffoli.

Tyler Toffoli with a gorgeous snipe to give the #NHLJets a 5-0 lead!! Well-executed 2-on-1 with Kyle Connor, who’s got his second primary assist of the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Dtj60YPPR – Winnipeg Sports Talk (@SportsTalkWPG) April 13, 2024

In short, it’s a big message from the Jets to the Avalanche ahead of the first-round series between the two teams.

The Philadelphia Flyers won 1-0 against the New Jersey Devils.

KONECNY SCORES A BEAUTY ON THE BREAKAWAY This is the 16th shorthanded goal of the year, matching the 08-09 Flyers pic.twitter.com/Wv9QZM7rtd – Tie My Skates (@tiemyskatespod) April 13, 2024

The Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2.

CAPITALS TAKE THE LEAD John Carlson’s 150th career goal is the most by a defenseman in @Capitals history! #NHLStats: https://t.co/YcYezDxP8l pic.twitter.com/9Y9S1bFBIA – NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2024

The Detroit Red Wings picked up two huge points with a 5-4 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

LARKIN WINS IT! The @detroitredwings pick up a HUGE extra point in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/hD91MaFdhA – NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2024

This confrontation was confirmed with the victory of the Dallas Stars.With this victory, the Jets have taken a nice option on home-ice advantage for this first-round series.For several weeks now, the playoff race in the Eastern Conference has been crazy.Every game is extremely important, and yesterday proved it once again.Several teams in this race picked up important points:Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins lost ground to the Boston Bruins, 6-4.The New York Islanders, meanwhile, held on to third place in the metropolitan area, earning a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Rangers.

Here’s how things stand in the standings.

Remember that only the top two Wild Card teams advance to the playoffs.Everything is still to play for in the next few days.

It’s going to be very exciting to watch.

legend

Press for a Lafferty laser pic.twitter.com/frec4XPPuc – X – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 14, 2024

Last night, the Edmonton Oilers had the chance to close in on the Vancouver Canucks in the standings and take a serious shot at the division title.However, despite being at home, the Oilers (without Connor McDavid) lost 3-1.Canucks goaltender and former HabsCasey DeSmith had a strong game, turning aside 32 of 33 shots.The Canucks now have a five-point lead over the Oilers, and need just one point to confirm their Pacific Division title.

Even when your team is eliminated, it’s always nice to see a young player arrive in the NHL and score his first points.

LIAM OHGREN HAS HIS FIRST NHL GOAL pic.twitter.com/4jgt6zAk60 – NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2024

Extended

Such was the case yesterday for Minnesota Wild rookie Liam Ohgren, who got his first NHL goal and assist in just his second game.

– Here are all yesterday’s results.

Just one First Round matchup was confirmed and one division title was clinched Saturday, meaning seven opening-round series, two playoff berths and the Presidents’ Trophy winner will be determined over the final five days of the season. #NHLStats: https://t.co/sSbeX9oUPg pic.twitter.com/ZlbNBJw2jH – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 14, 2024

– Here are today’s top scorers.

– On today’s NHL schedule: four games.