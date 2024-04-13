Cole Caufield’s two sensational goals against the Senators

On Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens played their 80th game of the season.The season may no longer mean anything to the Habs, but the young players in the line-up have the opportunity to have fun and progress between now and the end of the 2023-24 season.For the occasion, the Tricolore visited the Ottawa Senators.

Here’s the line-up Martin St-Louis’ team featured for tonight’s game:

There are a few changes in the lineup.

First, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was promoted to the third line. Tanner Pearson skipped his turn, while Jesse Ylönen regained his place on the fourth line.

As for the defensive brigade, Mike Matheson was alongside Justin Barron and David Savard found himself with Jayden Struble.Cayden Primeau also found his place in front of the net.

Matheson scored the game’s first goal on a short-handed breakaway.

A few minutes later, Brady Tkachuk scored his 36th goal of the season.After a review for goaltender obstruction, the goal was finally awarded.After 20 minutes of play, the score was 1-1.

It didn’t take long to see another goal.

Cole Caufield equalled his personal best with his 26th goal of the season.Struble and Savard each picked up an assist.

Shane Pinto decided the Habs’ lead had lasted long enough. He tied the game a few minutes later.

Claude Giroux and Tkachuk picked up their second points of the game on Pinto’s goal.

Caufield had no intention of stopping there.CC22 scored his second goal of the game, his 27th of the season, a personal best.No but what a shot.

It was Ti-Cole’s 7th goal in as many games .

Matheson was credited with an assist, as was Alex Newhook on this power-play goal.It was 3-2 after two periods.

Brady Tkachuk figured he couldn’t wait to score on the power play early in the 3rd period.

sometimes you just have to shoot on goal no pictures on the scorecard #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IzcdUx1N3E – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 14, 2024

Brady Tkachuk: X

Jesse Ylönen: X

Drake Batherson: GOAL

Cole Caufield: X

Claude Giroux: X

Nick Suzuki: X

It took only 47 seconds for Tkachuk to score his 37th goal of the season.With just over four minutes left in the game, Alex Newhook tied his personal high with his 14th goal of the season.Brendan Gallagher and Savard had a hand in the goal that gave Newhook the lead.Unfortunately for the Tricolore, Thomas Chabot tied the game with just over a minute remaining in the third period.Off to overtime.In the end, overtime produced no winners. Next stop, the shootout:Final score: 5-4 Ottawa Senators.

The next game, and therefore the Habs’ penultimate game of the season, will be played next Monday in Detroit.

Extension

– As Marc Dumont says, you can’t expect a defenseman earning less than $5 million a season to be perfect. What Matheson has shown us this season is well beyond the expectations of a defenseman earning $4.875 million per season. Matheson is the 9th-best scorer among defensemen and is the lowest-paid defenseman in those nine, along with Evan Bouchard.

You don’t get perfect for $4.875M per year, but Matheson is playing above his station, and he’s the last guy to hit 60 from the blue line since PK Subban. We all know there are highs and lows in his game, but let’s be honest, it’s fun to have a defenceman in the top 10 scoring. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 14, 2024

– The Habs were finally able to lead the way in the face-off department, having struggled so much this season in this area, especially in recent weeks. The Tricolore posted 52% efficiency in the face-off circle.

– The Senators were able to take advantage of several power-play opportunities. They scored three times on six chances in the game.

– Ottawa dominated shots on goal in this match. The Senators took 44 shots, compared with only 25 for the Habs.