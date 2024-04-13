Cole Caufield’s two sensational goals against the Senators

Tonight’s lineup.
Here’s the line-up Martin St-Louis’ team featured for tonight’s game:
First, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard was promoted to the third line. Tanner Pearson skipped his turn, while Jesse Ylönen regained his place on the fourth line.
Matheson scored the game’s first goal on a short-handed breakaway.
It didn’t take long to see another goal.
Hello Cole
Shane Pinto decided the Habs’ lead had lasted long enough. He tied the game a few minutes later.
Claude Giroux and Tkachuk picked up their second points of the game on Pinto’s goal.
mercilessly
It was Ti-Cole’s 7th goal in as many games .
Brady Tkachuk figured he couldn’t wait to score on the power play early in the 3rd period.
sometimes you just have to shoot on goal
- Brady Tkachuk: X
- Jesse Ylönen: X
- Drake Batherson: GOAL
- Cole Caufield: X
- Claude Giroux: X
- Nick Suzuki: X
The next game, and therefore the Habs’ penultimate game of the season, will be played next Monday in Detroit.
Extension
– As Marc Dumont says, you can’t expect a defenseman earning less than $5 million a season to be perfect. What Matheson has shown us this season is well beyond the expectations of a defenseman earning $4.875 million per season. Matheson is the 9th-best scorer among defensemen and is the lowest-paid defenseman in those nine, along with Evan Bouchard.
You don’t get perfect for $4.875M per year, but Matheson is playing above his station, and he’s the last guy to hit 60 from the blue line since PK Subban.
We all know there are highs and lows in his game, but let’s be honest, it’s fun to have a defenceman in the top 10 scoring.
– The Habs were finally able to lead the way in the face-off department, having struggled so much this season in this area, especially in recent weeks. The Tricolore posted 52% efficiency in the face-off circle.
– The Senators were able to take advantage of several power-play opportunities. They scored three times on six chances in the game.
– Ottawa dominated shots on goal in this match. The Senators took 44 shots, compared with only 25 for the Habs.