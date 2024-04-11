Canadiens lose in overtime to Islanders

After an impressive 9-3 victory on Tuesday, the Canadiens visited the New York Islanders on Thursday night. The Canadiens had the chance to play spoilsport and prevent Patrick Roy’s team from picking up valuable points in this final playoff push.

Here’s the line-up for both teams.

If you like goals and offensive plays galore, you wouldn’t have liked the first period. Both teams played extremely calm hockey. So calm that after just over 10 minutes of play, a mere three shots had been fired at the goalkeepers.

Samuel Montembeault looking dialed in despite this only being the second shot he’s faced. pic.twitter.com/6vOsjzgf3e – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 11, 2024

The good news is that, despite the low number of shots that were directed at him, Samuel Montembeault showed some real promise in the first period.

Shooting few shots on the opposing net wasn’t a problem for the Canadian. Jordan Harris opened the scoring on the Habs’ fourth shot with a powerful slap shot that went just wide of Juraj Slafkovsky.

Harris’ fourth point in two games Jordo’s fourth point in two games#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/1MrRuYlGeg – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 12, 2024

Slafkovsky came close to redirecting the shot, but Harris was credited with the goal.After 20 minutes of quiet play, the Habs had a 1-0 lead.

The second period didn’t offer much in the way of attack, except for some physical play! Brendan Gallagher and Jean-Gabriel Pageau even threw down the gloves.

A heavyweight battle between Pageau and Gallagher. Gallagher was suspended for 5 games after he elbowed Pageau’s teammate, Pelech. pic.twitter.com/E2sZHixyET – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 12, 2024

Gallagher had to answer, having been suspended earlier this season for a blow to the head of Adam Pelech.

Although there weren’t many shots on goal in the first 40 minutes of the game, Juraj Slafkovsky came to Samuel Montembeault’s rescue. A fine defensive touch from the striker, who is very prolific these days.

PIERRE IN THE SLOT! All tied up! pic.twitter.com/TsZZoKFBID – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 12, 2024

And… and… and… and the goal!!!!

Cole Caufield’s 25th of the season catches everyone off guard, including Pierre Houde! pic.twitter.com/26fwFV9ipH – RDS (@RDSca) April 12, 2024

Despite the best efforts of Montembeault and Slafkovsky, the Islanders finally tied the game with a shot from Pierre Engvall.After two periods, it was tied 1-1.The third period finally gave us some more attacking action. The Canadians struck first with a goal that left Pierre Houde slightly confused.

Only Slafkovsky had realized the puck was in the net! It was Cole Caufield’s 25th goal of the season.

PUCKS ON NET pic.twitter.com/YUjnWJpXPk – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 12, 2024

Kyle Palmieri ends it for the Islanders in OT! pic.twitter.com/kym6G4wSau – TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 12, 2024

Extension

But the Islanders hit back moments later, as Casey Cizikas took advantage of the confusion in front of the Habs net to skate around it and tie it again.In the end, both teams needed overtime to settle the debate.Barely a minute into overtime, Kyle Palmieri beat Montembeault with a precise shot.The Islanders win 3-2.The Canadiens are back in action on Saturday night, when they visit the Senators in Ottawa.

#Habs Suzuki with his 76th point in first period of game 79. Three games and two periods to score 6 more – won’t be easy, but does he get 82? Will the Habs finish the year with TWO point-per-game players? Or could they even end up with THREE? #GoHabsGo – Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) April 12, 2024

The 2nd period begins at UBS Arena…without Noah Dobson for the Islanders. The team’s number one defenseman left the game in the 1st period and hasn’t been seen since.@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 12, 2024

I told you, that’s what code is whether you like it or not! https://t.co/W8a7zHMhTG – Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) April 12, 2024

Cole Caufield still has a shot to hit the 30-goal mark this year. Which is wild with him shooting at 8.1%, well shy of his career-average prior to this season of 14%. – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 12, 2024

– Islanders keep their lead in the playoff race.