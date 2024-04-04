Stanley25: Hélène Boudreau wanted to go to Cédrik Séguin’s graduation ball (HFTV)

Yesterday, Jean and I (already) completed the first season of our Stanley25 podcast. What a mixture of pride, nostalgia, a sense of accomplishment, the need to rest/recover and the desire to start season two all over again next week!

For this 10th and final episode, we welcomed Alex and Ced from HFTV. We asked them why they dropped the “Habs ” from their name, how they’re received by players in other cities vs. Montreal, how “big” they are in cities like Calgary or Edmonton, a party anecdote with Elliotte Friedman, how they “deal” with players’ private lives, how they collaborate (or don’t) with the Habs, the excitement they get when they think about the content they’ll be able to create when the Habs are back in the playoffs, how Ced ‘s mom ended up filming for them in Nashville, Ced ‘s goal of getting drafted next June… and the time Vanessa Cosi Hélène Boudreau tried to accompany Ced to his prom last summer. What a story!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 9millions (@9millions_)

What did Cedrik say? Thanks, but no thanks.Shout out to the guys from HFTV for coming to our set and answering our (not always politically correct) questions.

Before this four-way segment, Jean and I chatted about an email Logan Mailloux’s agent sent me last Friday night, Andrew Berkshire’s videos on Zach Hyman, Carey and Angela Price’s private family life and Éric Girard who went to meet Gary Bettman in New York.

A great final episode that will – I hope – have you looking forward to the second season. Enjoy!

Roundup

– RDS is seriously considering broadcasting Lane Hutson’s matches at the Frozen Fourtournament. Nice!

I’m told that RDS is seriously considering broadcasting Lane Hutson’s matches at the Frozen Four. I’m also told that some Copa America games (Canada? Finals?) could be broadcast on Noovo. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 4, 2024

– Robert Thorlkelson will not finish the season with CF Montreal.

Good luck Róbert! Róbert Thorkelsson loaned to Kongsvinger IL Toppfotball >>> https://t.co/7E5YazzvWQ Róbert Thorkelsson loaned to Kongsvinger IL Toppfotball >>> https://t.co/9qkU5G6nbz#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/K1kPltOnZI – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) April 4, 2024

– Non-sports tweet: Damn, I’m tired of not having electricity. It happens to me about ten times a year. Will I get any before 4pm today? Georges Laraque is supposed to come and record a rap battle at my place…