Cayden Primeau allows six goals against the Lightning

Tonight’s lineup
Martin St-Louis’s team has won four of its last five games, thanks in large part to the excellent work of the goaltenders in front of the net.
Prior to tonight’s game, Cayden Primeau had allowed just two goals in his last two starts, against the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers.
His recent performances have earned him a third start in six games for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Here’s the line-up for the duel against the Bolts:
It didn’t take long for the Canadiens to get on the scoreboard. Joel Armia continued his fine sequence of recent games, taking Brendan Gallagher’s shot on the fly for his 15th goal of the season:
There wasn’t even a penalty on the sequence.
However, when Struble “wrestled” with Cirelli, as Grant McCagg puts it, the referees absolutely had to step in…
Tampa Bay’s power play obviously paid off, as Nick Paul tied the game, assisted by Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.
His 5th in his last 5 games!
I’ve always liked Armia, when he gets going, because he has good skills: a good shot, good size and good hands.
Unfortunately for the Tricolore, Steven Stamkos restored his team’s lead.
And that’s when things started to unravel for the Habs. Guhle’s absence from the defense was very noticeable.
That’s when you realize that Guhle is the club’s best defensive player.
After Stamkos’ goal, Nick Paul scored his second of the game, and Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov all scored in the second period.
Slaf with the deflection!
Arber Xhekaj and Mike Matheson picked up an assist on their teammate’s goal.
The goal gave the Tricolore wings as Slafkovsky’s two linemates stepped up to the plate.
Nick Suzuki and Slafkovsky assisted on Caufield’s perfect shot.
Moments later, Xhekaj tried to check Hagel, but it was ultimately Stamkos who completed Xhekaj’s check and Hagel was in pain.
The Sainte-Flanelle’s next game is next Saturday, April 6, when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Extension
– As in the habs’ last game, Martin St-Louis’ team was dominated in the face-off circle. Tampa Bay posted a 60% efficiency rate.
– The refereeing left a lot to be desired in this game, as penalties should have been called on several occasions. The Habs were unable to capitalize on their massive attack, but the Bolts scored on two of their five man-advantage opportunities.
– Cayden Primeau didn’t have his best game, but he didn’t necessarily do badly. Guhle’s absence for more than two periods hurt the Habs’ defensive play, and Primeau was overwhelmed.