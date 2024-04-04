Cayden Primeau allows six goals against the Lightning

The Montreal Canadiens have performed very well in recent games.

Martin St-Louis’s team has won four of its last five games, thanks in large part to the excellent work of the goaltenders in front of the net.

Prior to tonight’s game, Cayden Primeau had allowed just two goals in his last two starts, against the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers.

His recent performances have earned him a third start in six games for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Primeau also faced the Lightning on March 2, but the Tricolore lost 4-3.

Here’s the line-up for the duel against the Bolts:

The rest of the lineup is identical to the last game, when the first line took on the mighty Florida Panthers.

It didn’t take long for the Canadiens to get on the scoreboard. Joel Armia continued his fine sequence of recent games, taking Brendan Gallagher’s shot on the fly for his 15th goal of the season:

in the air toi chose that hand-eye coordination tho #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/jnmVuEtJAe – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 4, 2024

Guhle has to return to the locker room after this hit from Kucherov. pic.twitter.com/YoEBVTWpoJ – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 4, 2024

Armia now has five points in as many games.Since being paired with Alex Newhook and Brendan Gallagher on the second line, Armia has been on fire.Moments after the goal, Nikita Kucherov made a dubious check on Kaiden Guhle, who was forced to retire to the dressing room with a cut on his face.We learned at the second intermission that Guhle will not be back in the game.

There wasn’t even a penalty on the sequence.

Anthony Cirelli hit Jayden Struble afterwards and got away with it too.

However, when Struble “wrestled” with Cirelli, as Grant McCagg puts it, the referees absolutely had to step in…

Kucherov slams Guhle head first into the glass. No penalty. Cirelli spears Struble – no penalty. Struble wrestles with Cirelli though…power play…and a goal. Horseshit officiating. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 4, 2024

Tampa Bay’s power play obviously paid off, as Nick Paul tied the game, assisted by Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov.

His 5th in his last 5 games! 5 goals in his last 5 games #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/S8CaapjG84 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2024

A few minutes later, Michael Eyssimont gave his team the lead with his 11th goal of the season.Tyler Motte and Matthew Dumba were each credited with an assist, and Dumba finally collected his first point with his new team since being traded.After 20 minutes of play, the score was 2-1.Just under five minutes passed in the second period before the Habs tied the game.Joel Armia wanted to prove that he could do more for the club in a more prominent role, and he scored his second goal of the game. Gallagher and Newhook picked up an assist on this goal.His fifth goal in as many games also represented his 16th goal of the season, a personal best he set in the 2019-2020 season.

I’ve always liked Armia, when he gets going, because he has good skills: a good shot, good size and good hands.

With his recent performances, he gives me even more reason to like him.

Unfortunately for the Tricolore, Steven Stamkos restored his team’s lead.

And that’s when things started to unravel for the Habs. Guhle’s absence from the defense was very noticeable.

That’s when you realize that Guhle is the club’s best defensive player.

After Stamkos’ goal, Nick Paul scored his second of the game, and Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov all scored in the second period.

With the score at 6-2, the two teams headed back to the dressing room.Seeing Armia score his 16th goal of the season, Juraj Slafkovsky thought it was his turn with a magnificent deflection:

Arber Xhekaj and Mike Matheson picked up an assist on their teammate’s goal.

The goal gave the Tricolore wings as Slafkovsky’s two linemates stepped up to the plate.

Cole Caufield scored his second goal in as many games.

Nick Suzuki and Slafkovsky assisted on Caufield’s perfect shot.

Slaf is now at 44 points this season, despite a slow start.

Moments later, Xhekaj tried to check Hagel, but it was ultimately Stamkos who completed Xhekaj’s check and Hagel was in pain.

Mikey Eyssimont jumps Arber Xhekaj after Stamkos and Hagel collided even though Xhekaj wasn’t involved#GoHabsGo | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/hJHKRfK7rP – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 5, 2024

Eyssimont then went after Xhekaj, giving the Habs a power play.Despite the third-period comeback, it was too little too late, especially when Stamkos scored the winner in an empty net.

The Sainte-Flanelle’s next game is next Saturday, April 6, when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Extension

– As in the habs’ last game, Martin St-Louis’ team was dominated in the face-off circle. Tampa Bay posted a 60% efficiency rate.

– The refereeing left a lot to be desired in this game, as penalties should have been called on several occasions. The Habs were unable to capitalize on their massive attack, but the Bolts scored on two of their five man-advantage opportunities.

– Cayden Primeau didn’t have his best game, but he didn’t necessarily do badly. Guhle’s absence for more than two periods hurt the Habs’ defensive play, and Primeau was overwhelmed.