The Trois-Rivières Lions are safe… For now
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The future of the Trois-Rivières Lions was at stake today.

There was a meeting of ECHL governors to determine what happens next for the franchise, and fans of the organization will be delighted to learn that the team has been saved… For now.

There’s nothing concrete in the medium or long term at the moment, while there are rumours of a potential buyer who might want to move the club to Ontario.

Things could be different if the team is bought by a local buyer who comes from here and would like to keep the franchise in Trois-Rivières…

But we’ll find out later. The important thing right now is that the Lions will be able to complete their season, now that the league has taken over the Trois-Rivières organization:

But could the Lions move to Hamilton if the franchise isn’t sold to a local buyer?

The question arises, because we’ve been waiting for the return of a professional team there since the Bulldogs (the Habs’ former AHL club-school) left in 2015 :

The Lions have been saved, but the same can’t be said for the Newfoundland Growlers, who have told other ECHL clubs that their players will become free agents today, according to Maxime Truman.

The Growlers were also owned by Deacon Sports & Entertainment (DSE).

This is where it gets especially complicated for the league…

I say this because the Lions were supposed to play three games (in three days) next weekend against the Growlers, in Newfoundland no less.

So the ECHL will have an important decision to make to fix the problem… Especially as the playoffs approach and the Lions are in the thick of the playoff race.

According to Matthew Vachon (Le Nouvelliste), the other ECHL teams will be responsible for “paying the team’s day-to-day expenses” if the Lions are able to secure their playoff berth.

In closing, the City of Trois-Rivières has indicated that it will be able to recover its $650,000 bank guarantee. This will pay off a portion of Deacon Sports & Entertainment ‘s (DSE) $1.1 million debt.

