The Trois-Rivières Lions are safe… For now

The future of the Trois-Rivières Lions was at stake today.

There was a meeting of ECHL governors to determine what happens next for the franchise, and fans of the organization will be delighted to learn that the team has been saved… For now.

There’s nothing concrete in the medium or long term at the moment, while there are rumours of a potential buyer who might want to move the club to Ontario.

Things could be different if the team is bought by a local buyer who comes from here and would like to keep the franchise in Trois-Rivières…

But we’ll find out later. The important thing right now is that the Lions will be able to complete their season, now that the league has taken over the Trois-Rivières organization:

But then, there are so many rumours involving a local buyer that we can still HOPE. Except that there’s nothing certain in the medium/long term for the Lions in Trois-Rivières. Even after today’s rescue. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 2, 2024

But could the Lions move to Hamilton if the franchise isn’t sold to a local buyer?

The question arises, because we’ve been waiting for the return of a professional team there since the Bulldogs (the Habs’ former AHL club-school) left in 2015 :

@hamhockeypast The idea of the Bulldogs returning to Hamilton as an AHL team for the 2025-26 season m via relocation of the Marlies, is about to be official soon, and then MLSE will apply for an ECHL expansion team to replace the current AHL team, as the Marlies. – Anoobis (@AnoobisSaibotis) April 2, 2024

The Lions have been saved, but the same can’t be said for the Newfoundland Growlers, who have told other ECHL clubs that their players will become free agents today, according to Maxime Truman.

The Growlers were also owned by Deacon Sports & Entertainment (DSE).

This is where it gets especially complicated for the league…

I say this because the Lions were supposed to play three games (in three days) next weekend against the Growlers, in Newfoundland no less.

So the ECHL will have an important decision to make to fix the problem… Especially as the playoffs approach and the Lions are in the thick of the playoff race.

The @Lions3r were scheduled to play 3 games in 3 days this weekend in Newfoundland. It’s making things tough for the playoffs. #Rankings Games cancelled? Ranking based on average points per game? Can’t wait to see what the ECHL decides… – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) April 2, 2024

According to Matthew Vachon (Le Nouvelliste), the other ECHL teams will be responsible for “paying the team’s day-to-day expenses” if the Lions are able to secure their playoff berth.

In closing, the City of Trois-Rivières has indicated that it will be able to recover its $650,000 bank guarantee. This will pay off a portion of Deacon Sports & Entertainment ‘s (DSE) $1.1 million debt.

In bursts

– Still.

A little stat regarding Aleksandr Barkov. Among all the active players who have face the Canadiens at least 20 times, he is the leader for the points per game (1,35) https://t.co/CXOybET1Cg – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) April 2, 2024

– New collaboration between CF Montréal and the Poulet Rouge restaurant chain.

Welcome, @realpouletrouge Poulet Rouge becomes an official partner of CF Montréal >>> https://t.co/QkRrBciyAO Poulet Rouge becomes an official partner of CF Montréal >>> https://t.co/WzsJzTIwca#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/Q7A85b0qOF – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) April 2, 2024

– One of the best in league history.

Ah, for everyone wondering, we didn’t count the 22-game season in 2012. It was kind of a weird judgement call because it’s obviously a small sample but Sid… definitely would have hit at least 82pts (he was on pace for 138pts) If people prefer that case, we can count him at 19! – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) April 2, 2024

– CF Montreal is here!