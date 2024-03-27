Trois-Rivières Lions: things are so bad they may not even finish the season

For the past three years, the ECHL has been based in Trois-Rivières. The Lions have never been one of the healthiest teams on the circuit. The ECHL has to make do with the resources of a third-division league, but in Trois-Rivières, it’s always been tough.

Despite its affiliation with the Canadiens, the club has never had a free hand. The club’s owner, Deacon Sports & Entertainment, owes $1.1 million to the City of Trois-Rivières, which owns the Colisée Vidéotron.

The debt cannot be repaid any time soon, and the league is expected to take control of the club next week.There has always been a high turnover rate in the organization, and there is a growing realization that the club could simply disappear in the next few days.

Le Nouvelliste(via journalists Matthew Vachon and Paule Vermot-Desroches) has learned that things are so bad that the Lions may not finish their season.

A real possibility that the Lions won’t finish the season https://t.co/3rKABo3QAL – Le Nouvelliste (@le_nouvelliste) March 27, 2024

Next Tuesday, there will be a meeting to see if the Lions and the Growlers of Newfoundland, who belong to the same owner, will be able to finish the season or if they will disappear.

It’s a big possibility on the table.

If the club disappears, the players certainly wouldn’t all be paid, and it’s conceivable that the Rocket would try to recall a few players who belong to the Habs. Loans to other teams are also a possibility.

The club would not be able to repay its entire debt to the City of Trois-Rivières, and many employees would lose their jobs. There are good people working for the Lions, I can tell you.

So we could see three games this weekend in Trois-Rivières, and then have the league decide to shut down the Lions, who are fighting for the playoffs right now.

The Lions will have the support of the Aigles de Trois-Rivières (baseball) this weekend, by the way.

One wonders what kind of support the Lions will have when it comes time for the governors to vote on April 2. Between the branches, I’ve heard that the Lions don’t have the best of reputations across the circuit, especially when it comes to transaction discussions.

Would the Canadiens build another ECHL club elsewhere, like in Ontario? And if so, would they do more than the Lions?

Another question is whether the QMJHL will be interested in the Mauricie market. The Shawinigan Cataractes are in the area (#VétoTerritorial), but a beautiful arena in such a beautiful city is attractive.

In gusto

– David Reinbacher will play tonight.

A few changes to the Rocket line-up tonight in Utica. Jakub Dobes will be in net and Jacob Perreault will come in for Filip Cederqvist. No changes on defense. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 27, 2024

– What a moment.

[6 years ago]

An UNFORGETTABLE moment from Guerrero Jr. of the @BlueJays Montreal! And what about Rodger Brulotte’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/mVBaQ3FarS – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2024

– Does it look like him or not?

– Well, yes.