Tankathon didn’t like the Canadiens’ win in Seattle

The Habs haven’t exactly been stringing together wins since the All-Star break almost two months ago… but when they do, it’s often against bad teamss.

The Capitals, Ducks, Coyotes, Predators, Blue Jackets and Kraken, let’s face it, aren’t all among the NHL’s elite. Nashville and Washington don’t have a bad team, but otherwise…

What this means is that a good team facing the Canadiens likes its chances of getting two points at the end of its night, but also that a bad team facing the Flanelle is likely to lose.The players on the ice want to win. On the other hand, when the GM of an ugly team goes up against the Habs, he has to be happy, bearing in mind the lottery of the next draft.And yesterday, the trend continued.

The Kraken was washed out by the Habs 5-1, meaning Trevor Letowski’s men are no longer fifth in the NHL on Tankathon, the ideal site for fans of a rebuilding team.

That was the case yesterday, but not on this sunny spring Monday morning in Montreal.

Sure, you might think Kent Hughes is a little fed up with “winning four-point games” from a lottery perspective, but he can’t be dissatisfied with what the Habs showed yesterday, all the same.

After all, even if the Kraken don’t exactly have a Stanley Cup team on their hands, the fact remains that the Habs came out like a lion on the ice last night.

And after three defeats in Western Canada earlier in the trip (Flames, Oilers and Canucks), to see the Habs come out like this is a good sign for collective progress.What do I take away from this victory, which is not good for the life expectancy of many Quebec chickens?

1. Once again, Cayden Primeau has succeeded in his challenge: keeping the Canadiens in the game. He needs to work on his consistency (like every young player in NHL history or thereabouts), but when he’s on, he’s on.

Last night, his 36 saves (no, the Habs weren’t perfect in front of him) kept his team in the game. Honorable mention to an offside trap and David Savard for the assist.

Primeau makes the first save, and David Savard makes another on the goal line. pic.twitter.com/zHc4K6pXHF – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) March 25, 2024

2. Juraj Slafkovsky picked up a point in his seventh straight game. We thought it was by scoring in the first, but in the end, he didn’t deflect Kaiden Guhle’s shot.

A goal and two assists in the first period for the first pick of 2020… Guhle was in form.

Slaf picked up an assist later in the game. He now has eight points in his last seven games, which is excellent for an improving youngster like him.So much the better.3. For the first time since Trevor Letowski was put in charge of the bench, the Canadiens won. The players handed him the game puck.

Letowski says the guys miss Martin St-Louis, who is still with his family for an indeterminate period following what happened with his boy, but he likes the players’ response.

“What I’ll remember from this week is the way the players kinda rallied around him, we tried to make it feel as normal as we possibly could without…I mean, you know we’re missing Marty obviously.” – Trevor Letowski on the Habs. pic.twitter.com/eHxHeD6ahx – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 25, 2024

4. Mike Matheson scored a goal that will go down as one of the highlights of his career.

Look at Matheson’s elegant skating, his speed and his ability to use his hands to score. He may not dominate defensively every night, but he’s an excellent offensive defenseman.

A BEAUTIFUL shorthanded goal by Mike Matheson makes it 5-1 for the Montreal Canadiens. Used his speed perfectly to put Tatar in a bad situation. pic.twitter.com/0TGPUdWPac – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 25, 2024

5. Nick Suzuki is learning more and more to trust his shot. Yesterday, he scored his 28th of the season (an NHL high for him) and could very well, on a climb with Cole Caufield, have passed.

Instead, he chose to shoot – and did so with surgical precision.

I don’t know if Suzuki will finish with a point a game, but he’s approaching the 30-goal mark and has 66 points in 70 games. He’s improving defensively and seems to be a good captain.

He’s having a great season.

6. Alex Newhook may not be having the most amazing season in Flanelle history, but he still has 24 points in 43 games. For a guy who had 30 points in 82 games in Colorado in 2022-2023, that’s progress.

Yesterday, his two goals (he’s up to 12 and had 14 last year) made the difference for the Habs.

7. There’s no doubt that a goalie’s impact is important. Yesterday, the Kraken was abandoned by its goaltender as Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on just six shots.

Joey Daccord stopped 10 of the 11 pucks sent his way. The Habs were outshot 37 to 17…

Overtime

The Canadiens’ trip comes to an end. The team will train in Seattle at 2 p.m. (Quebec time) today before heading to Denver for the final game of the trip.

Tomorrow night, the boys will return to finish the week at home against the Flyers and Hurricanes.