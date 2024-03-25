Skip to content
News

La Poche Bleue had a blast at the Les Oliviers gala
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

As you may know, several months ago, Guillaume Latendresse and Maxim Lapierre recorded an episode of Sous Écoute with Mike Ward. It caused a stir for all the wrong reasons.

After all, the two men’s behavior on the show prompted Mike Ward to make the decision to cancel his episode for everyone’s sake.

That said, even though few people saw the result, the fact remains that the situation caused a massive stir, and hurt the reputations of the two former players.

Because the concept of bullying was raised, the two former Canadiens players were affected and even lost an advertising campaign in connection with the whole thing.

The Bye Bye also parodied the situation of a Mike Ward (in full control) who was the victim of the two guys.

@asusencrix Bye Bye 2023 – Mike Ward Sous Écoute #byebye2023 #mikeward #sousecoute #sousecoutemikeward #lapochebleue ♬ original sound – Asusencrix – Kevin Houde

But now, months later, the subject is back in the news on the sidelines of the Les Oliviers gala, which aims to highlight the good works of Quebec comedians in the past year. And La Poche Bleue took a bite out of it when it came time to talk about Mike Ward’s podcast.

In a sketch in which Mike Ward was criticized for not being grateful enough to his guests for the way his show is successful (which is clearly a joke because he loves up-and-coming comedians), Ward was told this:

What would Sous Écoute be without the comedians? (…) We’d be stuck every week with the guys from La Poche Bleue?

Note that in recent months, it hasn’t been easy for the LPB guys, who have to shake off the Sous Écoute controversy, but who also have to fight against renewed competition in hockey podcasts of all kinds.

After all, the success of Processus and Stanley25 must be affecting people’s listening habits in terms of hockey content.

In bursts

– He loves his Quebec.

Post this on Instagram

A publication shared by RDS (@rds)

– Read more.

– Logical.

– To be continued.

