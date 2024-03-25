La Poche Bleue had a blast at the Les Oliviers gala

NHL: Tom Wilson will serve his sentence https://t.co/Jp4zmqP8CH
As you may know, several months ago, Guillaume Latendresse and Maxim Lapierre recorded an episode of Sous Écoute with Mike Ward. It caused a stir for all the wrong reasons.
After all, the two men’s behavior on the show prompted Mike Ward to make the decision to cancel his episode for everyone’s sake.
But now, months later, the subject is back in the news on the sidelines of the Les Oliviers gala, which aims to highlight the good works of Quebec comedians in the past year. And La Poche Bleue took a bite out of it when it came time to talk about Mike Ward’s podcast.
What would Sous Écoute be without the comedians? (…) We’d be stuck every week with the guys from La Poche Bleue?
Note that in recent months, it hasn’t been easy for the LPB guys, who have to shake off the Sous Écoute controversy, but who also have to fight against renewed competition in hockey podcasts of all kinds.
After all, the success of Processus and Stanley25 must be affecting people’s listening habits in terms of hockey content.
