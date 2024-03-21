News Lane Hutson is (already) better than Kaiden Guhle, believes JiC 2024-03-21 22:01:36 Share : Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot Share Tweet Share Copy Related articles News The Habs should have drafted Matvei Michkov, says Simon “Snake” Boisvert 2024-03-21 23:02:00 News Joshua Roy: his injury is less serious than we thought 2024-03-21 21:16:31 News 2024-03-21 20:32:11 News Series with Amazon: a large number of star players want to take part in the project 2024-03-21 19:46:36 News Lane Hutson: The Snake shares the option of trading him to maximize his value 2024-03-21 18:31:26 News Jacob Fowler nominated for NCAA Goalie of the Year 2024-03-21 17:02:03 News Harvey-Pinard on the 2nd trio: He must take advantage of it 2024-03-21 15:46:57 News Tony Marinaro: “The Canadian got away with Joshua Roy”. 2024-03-21 15:02:01 News “Why Jeff Gorton lost his job in New York: Pierre McGuire responds 2024-03-21 13:46:59 News John Tortorella punishes French-speaking Quebecers too often, believes Michel Bergeron 2024-03-21 12:32:01