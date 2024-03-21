Céline Dion’s state of health has been the talk of the town for some years now. The Quebec singer, who suffers from Stiff Person’s Syndrome, has had to cancel several of her shows, and has greatly limited her public appearances in recent years.

That said, in recent months, we’ve begun to see her back in public. We saw her in the Canadiens dressing room earlier this season, as well as at the recent Grammys ceremony.

There was a “big controversy” when Taylor Swift “ignored” her, but I digress.

Why am I talking about Céline Dion tonight? It’s quite simple: after visiting the Habs dressing room a few months ago, the singer was at the TD Garden this evening, where she visited the Bruins’ dressing room.

For the occasion, she was asked to announce the starting line-up… and she took the opportunity to put on a good show, teasing the players a bit.

It’s ironic, isn’t it, that a Quebec icon goes into the locker room of Boston’s sworn enemy to announce the starting lineup.

Note that she’s there with her two sons. The little family took the opportunity to watch the game.

omg Celine Dion is at the bruins game pic.twitter.com/AS3BSnAWgY – Marina Maher (@marinakmaher) March 21, 2024

It’s obviously quite special to see the singer in the Bruins dressing room, but quite honestly, it’s good news to see that her state of health allows her public outings of this kind. We know she’s a big hockey fan, and she was obviously visiting Boston, so the opportunity presented itself.

Remember that Bruins coach Jim Montgomery is from Montreal. One wonders if there’s any connection and if it was her idea to invite him.

A rather peculiar image, when all is said and done, but it’s nice to see that her health allowed her to go and see a hockey game tonight.

And it’s a good sign that she was able to give a show by announcing the starting line-up, too.

