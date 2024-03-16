Martin St-Louis’ departure: one of his sons is to blame

An hour before the Canadien-Flames game, we learned that Martin St-Louis had left Calgary for family reasons. Trevor Letowski will take over as interim coach during his absence.For how many games? No word yet.

At intermission, David Savard broke away and gave a few details about the coach’s absence.

“We’re going to try to get a win for his son”- David Savard told TVA Sports during first intermission interview. #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/PekTeqtDfw – Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) March 17, 2024

He said his thoughts are with his family and that the Habs are going to try to win for his guy.

If the Quebecer hadn’t said anything, we might never have known the exact reasons for his departure from the team.

Martin has three boys. One is 20 (Ryan), one is 18 (Lucas) and one is 16 (Mason). All three play hockey.

One thing’s for sure, it’s pretty major for an NHL coach to leave a trip to return home in the middle of the season.

Like Savard and the rest of the team, the thoughts of the DLC team are with the St-Louis family.We hope the old man will rejoin his team soon, but above all, that his boy is healthy.