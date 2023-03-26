Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charges

Marvel star Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday following an alleged domestic dispute and charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault.

NYPD released a statement about the arrest: "On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct."

"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

The alleged victim has yet to be identified.

Majors’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, released a statement on Sunday, saying, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Chaudhry says the evidence supporting Majors includes two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations, as well as video from a vehicle where the incident purportedly took place and testimony from the driver and other witnesses.

The Manhattan D.A.'s Office told TMZ that a limited court ordered protection for the alleged victim has been put in place, and they've requested a full order of protection.

Hours after his arrest on Saturday, Majors was photographed leaving a NYC courtroom wearing a hat emblazoned with the word “Freedom.”

Majors is one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars, and has already had two films debut at No. 1 at the domestic and global box office in 2023: Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced a standalone film revolving around Major’s villainous character Kang. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, meant to be the first half of a two-part story, has reportedly not started filming yet and is expected to be released in May 2025.