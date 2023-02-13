Rihanna Reveals Pregnancy at Super Bowl Halftime Show

For all the cameo rumours surrounding Rihanna’s halftime show, no one predicted the real guest star – her unborn baby.

The singer delivered a high-flying performance at this year’s Super Bowl, suspended on a clear platform high above the State Farm Stadium in the Eagles/Chiefs game. She wore a red Loewe jumpsuit during her 13-minute medley of hits, and repeatedly touched her stomach during the performance, leading to social media speculation that she was pregnant.

Shortly after her appearance, a rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the singer is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Before the Super Bowl, Rihanna talked about how motherhood propelled her to agree to the performance, telling reporters, “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that."

Watch Rihanna's full Super Bowl performance on YouTube.