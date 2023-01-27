Trans Actor Laith Ashley De La Cruz Plays Taylor Swift's Love Interest in "Lavender Haze"

Taylor Swift wakes up in a “Lavender Haze” in her latest music video.

The clip, which she directed, starts with the singer in bed with an attractive shirtless man, played by transgender actor and model Laith Ashley De La Cruz. Soon, the bedroom is enveloped in purple smoke, which she dances in as her lover sleeps.

She then moves to the lavender-strewn living room to watch TV, before the video cuts to her cuddling with De La Cruz in the middle of a house party that soon devolves into a dance party. It ends with Swift curled up in a cloud, surrounded by koi fish swimming in space.

Swift took to Instagram in Oct 2002 to explain the inspiration behind "Lavender Haze": "I happened upon the phrase "lavender haze" when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow and I thought that was really beautiful. I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud."

Watch the video below: