2023 Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Toronto’s Sarah Polley is heading to the Oscars! The Canadian director landed in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories for her latest film, Women Talking, when the 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress (for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It’s followed by Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which ties with The Banshees of Inisherin with 9 nominations each.

The nominations featured plenty of upsets and surprises. In the Best Picture category, Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RRR, and The Whale were left off the list, while Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking made the cut.

In the Best Actor category, Aftersun’s Paul Mescal was a welcome inclusion, while Tom Cruise missed out (though he still landed his first Oscar nomination in 23 years with Top Gun: Maverick in Best Picture). In Supporting Actor, Causeway’s Brian Tyree Henry made the cut over predicted favourites The Good Nurse’s Eddie Redmayne and The Fableman’s Paul Dano (though Dano’s costar Judd Hirsh got a nod).

The Best Actress category offered some of the biggest surprises. The Woman King’s Viola Davis and Till’s Danielle Deadwyler lost out on their expected nominations. Instead, Ana de Armas scored a nod for Blonde, while Andrea Riseborough’s grassroots campaign for To Leslie paid off. Meanwhile, in the Supporting Actress category, Angela Bassett became the first actor to be nominated for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In other snubs, Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave received zero nominations, not even in Best International Feature (a category Bardo, Corsage, and Saint Omer were also shut out of). Netflix's Wendell & Wild was not nominated for Best Animated Feature, and once again the Oscars didn't nominate any women for Best Director.

Check out the Oscar nominations below. You can watch The 95th Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023 on ABC.

BEST PICTURE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniels - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tar

Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett - Tar

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once