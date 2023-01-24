2023 Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Toronto’s Sarah Polley is heading to the Oscars! The Canadian director landed in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories for her latest film, Women Talking, when the 95th Academy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is leading the nominations with 11 nods, including Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress (for both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It’s followed by Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which ties with The Banshees of Inisherin with 9 nominations each.
The nominations featured plenty of upsets and surprises. In the Best Picture category, Babylon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RRR, and The Whale were left off the list, while Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking made the cut.
In the Best Actor category, Aftersun’s Paul Mescal was a welcome inclusion, while Tom Cruise missed out (though he still landed his first Oscar nomination in 23 years with Top Gun: Maverick in Best Picture). In Supporting Actor, Causeway’s Brian Tyree Henry made the cut over predicted favourites The Good Nurse’s Eddie Redmayne and The Fableman’s Paul Dano (though Dano’s costar Judd Hirsh got a nod).
The Best Actress category offered some of the biggest surprises. The Woman King’s Viola Davis and Till’s Danielle Deadwyler lost out on their expected nominations. Instead, Ana de Armas scored a nod for Blonde, while Andrea Riseborough’s grassroots campaign for To Leslie paid off. Meanwhile, in the Supporting Actress category, Angela Bassett became the first actor to be nominated for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In other snubs, Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave received zero nominations, not even in Best International Feature (a category Bardo, Corsage, and Saint Omer were also shut out of). Netflix's Wendell & Wild was not nominated for Best Animated Feature, and once again the Oscars didn't nominate any women for Best Director.
Check out the Oscar nominations below. You can watch The 95th Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023 on ABC.
BEST PICTURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
BEST DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniels - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tar
Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett - Tar
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST EDITING
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
BEST SOUND
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
BEST MAKE-UP AND HAIR
All Quiet on the Western Front
Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet Girl
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
The Boy, The Mole, the Fox, And the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
A Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Tell it Like A Woman
Top Gun: Maverick
Black Panther
RRR
Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere
The Fabelmans
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick