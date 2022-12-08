5 Revelations from Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are telling their side of the story in a new six-episode docuseries from Netflix. The first three episodes dropped today (the final three will be released on Dec. 15), and while the revelations about the inner workings of the royal family weren’t as salacious as some anticipated – at least not yet – there were still lots of new nuggets about the couple.

Here are five things we learned from the first half of the docuseries:

Meghan's First Meeting with William and Kate Was Not What She Expected

In the docuseries, Meghan said she first met Prince William and Kate Middleton when they came to Prince Harry's Kensington Palace cottage for dinner, and she expected a more casual affair. "Even when Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits." She added, "I guess I started to understand really quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, 'Oh, great. We can relax now.' But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me "

A Mutual Friend Introduced Them After Harry Noticed Meghan on Instagram

Harry explained how his future wife first caught his eye – thanks to a Snapchat filter. "Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had a video of the two of them, like a Snapchat. With dog ears. That was the first thing. I was like, who is that?" His friend then sent Meghan an email that said, "I put our Snapchat on Instagram and Prince Haz follows me (he's a friend) he called me last night dying to meet you. Hehehe, I might just have to set you up." Meghan then asked if she could see his private Instagram feed. "I went through it and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots and this time he was spending in Africa."

We Get Details of Their First Date and Proposal

The couple’s first date was at a Soho bar, but Harry almost screwed it up by being late. Said Meghan, “I didn’t know him so I was like ‘Oh, is this what he does?’ Like one of those guys with so much of an ego that any girl would sit around and wait for a half-hour for you…And then when you walked it you were just so sweet. You genuinely were so embarrassed.”

Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume I: Now Streaming. pic.twitter.com/SEv8AqGZhR — Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2022

Harry offered details about the night he proposed: "I wanted to do it earlier but I had to ask permission from my grandmother. I couldn't do it outside of the UK. I did buy a bottle of champagne while she was roasting a chicken, which slightly gave the game away." He took her to a walled garden at Kensington Palace where he’d set up a blanket surrounded by candles. "I got 15 of those electric candles... of course I got down on one knee." We also see footage of the night from Meghan’s phone, and hear her calling a friend to say, "Oh my god Jess, Jess, Jess, Jess, it's happening it's happening it's happening, oh my god, he told me not to peek, oh my god."

Meghan Purposefully Wore Neutral Colours to Royal Events

Though her fashion choices were closely scrutinized, Meghan said that she was trying to blend in when attending events with the royal family. "To my understanding, you can't ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same color as one of the other, more senior members of the family. So I was like, well what's a color that they'll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White? So I wore a lot of muted tones, but it also was so I could just blend in. Like, I'm not trying to stand out here. So there's no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don't want to embarrass the family."

The Final Episodes Cover Their Break from the Royal Family

Though the first three episodes mentioned the pressure of their royal duties, the hounding by the paparazzi, and the racism of the press coverage, the couple’s move to North America is largely left to the final three episodes. In a trailer for the remainder of the docuseries, Harry says that the Palace “was willing to lie to protect my brother; they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," while Meghan says "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves."

The final three episodes will drop on Netflix on Dec. 15.