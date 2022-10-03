The Wakanda Forever Trailer Offers First Look at the New Black Panther

Shuri is stepping up!

In the new trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we get our first glimpse of a mysterious new Black Panther, which appears to be a woman in a sleek new suit, seemingly confirming rumours that Shuri (Letitia Wright) is stepping into her late brother’s shoes.

The film follows the death of the original Black Panther, King T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in 2020. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Shuri, Okoye (Danai Gurira), Ayo (Florence Kasumba), Everett (Martin Freeman) and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) are seen mourning T’Challa, but a new enemy threatens Wakanda and the outside world.

"We know what you whisper,” says Queen Ramonda in the trailer. "They have lost their protector. Now is our time to strike."

The enemy preparing to strike appears to be Namor (Tenoch Huerta), ruler of the underwater kingdom Atlantis. In the trailer, M’Baku (Winston Duke), says that Namor’s followers call him “K’uk’ulkan, the feather serpent god.” We also get a brief glimpse of Namor flying with winged heels.

Director Ryan Coogler returns, and new cast members include Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli and Dominique Thorne.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theatres on Nov. 11, 2022. The runtime is rumoured to be 2 hours and 41 minutes, making it one of MCU's longest films.

Watch the trailer below: