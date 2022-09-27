Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynold Team Up for Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are taking their bromance to the next level. In a new tweet, Reynolds revealed that Deadpool 3 will be released in two years – and that Jackman’s Wolverine character will be part of it.

After apologizing for missing the recent D3 Expo, Reynolds claimed he’d run out of ideas for the latest installment of the franchise, which will mark his foul-mouthed superhero’s first appearance in the Marvel Universe.

“Hey, Hugh,” the Canadian actor called out to Jackman, who was walking in the background. “Wanna play Wolverine one more time?”

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman responded nonchalantly.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman began playing Wolverine in 2000 and went on to play him nine times. The character died in 2017’s Logan, but that was set in the future, before Deadpool 3 will take place in.

"Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that," Reynolds said in a subsequent video.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

The film’s director, Shawn Levy, also tweeted about the news, thanking Stranger Things “for training me to keep my big mouth shut.” Levy previously worked with Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project.

I want to take minute to thank #StrangerThings for training me to keep my big mouth shut. This news has been burning a hole in my lips for weeks now🙃⚔️ — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) September 27, 2022

The movie is due in theatres on September 6, 2024.