Fall 2022 TV Premiere Dates: When Do Your Favourite Shows Return?

While streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime tend to get all the buzz, TV networks continue to churn out hourly dramas and half-hour sitcoms. Following a few years of reduced production due to the pandemic, the big five (NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW) are back with perennial favourites and new series.

Consult our guide below to see when all your favourite network TV shows return, as well as the premiere dates of new series.

** = new series

Sunday, Sept. 11

Monarch** (Fox)

Saturday, Sept. 17

48 Hours (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 18

60 Minutes (CBS)

Monday, Sept. 19

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

9-1-1 (Fox)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

Quantum Leap** (NBC)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

FBI (CBS)

FBI: International (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

The Resident (Fox)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

The Conners (ABC)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Home Economics (ABC)

Big Sky (ABC)

Survivor (CBS)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Lego Masters (Fox)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago PD (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 22

Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 23

Shark Tank (ABC)

20/20 (ABC)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Dateline Weekend Mystery (NBC)

SNL Vintage (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 25

Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

The Rookie (ABC)

Big Brother (CBS)

The Simpsons (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Family Guy (Fox)

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

The Rookie: Feds** (ABC)

La Brea (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 29

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

So Help Me Todd** (CBS)

CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

Welcome to Flatch (Fox)

Call Me Kat (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 2

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

60 Minutes (CBS)

The Equalizer (CBS)

East New York** (CBS)

Family Law (CW)

Coroner (CW)

Monday, Oct. 3

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

The Real Love Boat (CBS)

DC's Stargirl (CW)

Kung Fu (CW)

Thursday, Oct. 6

Station 19 (ABC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Alaska Daily** (ABC)

Walker (CW)

Walker: Independence** (CW)

Friday, Oct. 7

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Fire Country** (CBS)

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sunday, Oct. 9

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 10

All American (CW)

All American: Homecoming (CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 11

The Winchesters** (CW)

Professionals (CW)

Friday, Oct. 14

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars** (CW)

World's Funniest Animals (CW)

Friday, Nov. 4

Lopez vs Lopez** (NBC)

Young Rock (NBC)