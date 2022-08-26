Listen to Britney Spears & Elton John's New Single

It’s been six years (to the day!) since Britney Spears released new music – and she’s back with a little help from a friend.

Spears collaborated with Elton John for an update to his classic songs “Tiny Dancer” and “The One.” Their new single, titled “Hold Me Closer,” was released early Friday morning.

"It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time," Britney Spears tweeted. "I’m kinda overwhelmed."

the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!! — Britney Spears 🌹🚀 (@britneyspears) August 25, 2022

The new single comes months after Spears was released from her 14-year conservatorship. She married long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari in June.

In a press release, John said, “I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears. She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars and she sounds amazing on this record. I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together.”

This is John’s latest collab with a young pop star. He’s previously worked Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

Listen to "Hold Me Closer" below: