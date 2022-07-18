Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Wed in Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially man and wife!

The couple, who reunited last year after breaking off their first engagement in 2003, exchanged vows at Las Vegas’ iconic Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday night.

Lopez shared details of the intimate affair in her On the JLo newsletter, saying, "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes." She says she wore "a dress from an old movie," while Affleck opted for white tuxedo "jacket from [his] closet." She thanked the venue for letting her "use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room." The newsletter included video footage Affleck shot on his phone of his "wedding changing area."

Lopez's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, shared a video of the first dress she wore to the small, intimate ceremony. She then changed into a Zuhair Murad gown, reports People.

In her newsletter, Lopez wrote, "In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

The day after the wedding, Lopez posted a makeup-free photo from her bed, directing fans to her newsletter for wedding details with the caption, "Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets" (a reference to a lyric in Funny Girl: "I'm Sadie, Sadie, married lady").

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, previously dated from July 2002 until September 2003, splitting just days before their expected wedding. She has twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, while he has three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.