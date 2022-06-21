Beyoncé Releases New Single, "Break My Soul"

What better way to celebrate the first day of summer than with the song of the summer? Beyoncé just dropped her first single off her new album, Renaissance, and it’s a vibe shift.

“Break My Soul” pays homage to ‘90s house tracks, sampling Robin S’ dance floor hit “Show Me Love”. New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia also raps on the track, which samples her 2014 song "Explode."

"​​I'ma let down my hair 'cause I lost my mind," Beyoncé sings on the track. "Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night."

"We back outside," she adds. "You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside. Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside, in case you forgot how we act outside."

The banger, which dropped last night, has already hit #1 on US iTunes.

Beyoncé’s long-awaited seventh solo studio album, Renaissance, will drop on July 29. It will be her first full-length album since 2016’s Lemonade.

Listen to “Break My Soul” below: