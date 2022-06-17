Drake Marries 23 Women in "Falling Back" Video

We can always count on Drake to have a fallback plan.

In his new video for "Falling Back," the Canadian rapper takes a trip down the aisle to marry the love of his life – all 23 of them.

The video, directed by fellow Torontoian Director X, features a cameo by Tristan Thompson as his best man, Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham, as an excited wedding guest, and a bevy of Instagram influencers as his blushing brides. There's also a brief "Free YSL" message that flashes on the screen, in reference to last month's arrest of Young Thug, Gunna and 26 others affiliated with the YSL collective.

The video also features an extended cameo from Dan Finnerty, reprising his role of an inappropriate wedding singer that he played in The Hangover. It ends with a line of cars driving by Toronto’s Union Station.

“Falling Back” is the first single from Drake’s new album, Honestly, Nevermind. The 14-track surprise album dropped last night, less than a year after Certified Lover Boy.

Watch the video below: