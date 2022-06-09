Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Tried to Crash Her Wedding

Fans are once again yelling “Leave Britney alone!” after Britney Spears’ ex-husband tried to disrupt her wedding day to Sam Asghari.

Jason Alexander, who was married to Spears for just 55 hours in 2014, livestreamed his attempt to crash her wedding venue hours before the ceremony on Thursday. In an Instagram Live posted on Thursday afternoon, he could be seen yelling her name as he wandered the grounds of her Los Angeles estate, entered her home, and walked around upstairs. He was confronted by armed security staff, but still managed to get back outside and enter a tent, which was set up with flowers and seating.

At one point he told an employee, “I’m Jason Alexander. First husband. I’m here to crash the wedding, bro.” He told another employee, “Britney Spears invited me her. She’s my first wife – my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding. So where the f*ck’s the family?” He then appeared to think he recognized Spears’ son, Cayden, and started yelling his name. (Her sons were not expected to attend the wedding.)

TMZ, which first broke the story, reported that Alexander was eventually detained in a physical struggle and the police were called. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department then arrested Alexander on an outstanding warrant, and charged him with trespassing, vandalism and battery.

The wedding ceremony proceeded without further drama. People reports the guest list included Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore.

Spears, 40, and actor and fitness trainer Asghari, 28, met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. He popped the question last September, shortly before her 13-year conservatorship was terminated. The couple shared heartbreaking news of a miscarriage last month.

