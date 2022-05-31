Margaret Qualley Is Engaged to Jack Antonoff

Love is in the air! Last week, Margaret Qualley showed off a diamond ring on the Cannes red carpet, leading to lots of engagement speculation. The actress is now putting the rumours to rest with a new Instagram post, which seemingly confirms that she’s set to wed musician Jack Antonoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margaret Qualley (@margaretqualley)

The 27-year-old actress captioned the post "Oh I love him!". Congratulatory replies came in from celebs like Taron Egerton, Dianna Agron, Britt Robertson, Kaitlyn Dever and Zooey Deschanel.

Qualley was first spotted sporting a diamond ring at the Cannes premiere of her new movie, Stars at Noon. She and the 38-year-old Bleachers singer have been dating since last summer. They’ve since made several public appearances together, including the AFI Awards Luncheon and the Critics' Choice Awards in March, and the Grammys in April.

Qualley, who’s best known for her starring role in the Netflix series Maid, previously dated Nat Wolff, Shia LaBeouf and Pete Davidson. Antonoff, who has produced albums for Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and Lorde, dated Lena Dunham for five years before splitting in 2018. This will be the first marriage for both.