See Tatiana Maslany in the She-Hulk Trailer

Don’t make Tatiana Maslany angry. You wouldn’t like her when she’s angry.

The Canadian actress, best known for Orphan Black, joins the Marvel universe with the new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a successful lawyer who’s cousins with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Bruce lets her in on the family secret –she hulks out into a powerful, green super being whenever she’s triggered by anger or fear. (“Those are like, the baseline of any woman just existing,” she quips in the trailer.)

Bruce shows her how to manage her new powers and fame, but she has no interest joining the Avengers. "Oh, I'm not a superhero. That is for billionaires and narcissists...and adult orphans, for some reason."

The series, created by Jessica Gao, features already-established MCU characters Emil Blonsky/Abomination (Tim Roth), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Ruffalo’s Bruce. Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, Ginger Gonzaga and Renée Elise Goldsberry also costar.

The 9-episode series is set to debut on Disney+ on August 17, 2022. Watch the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer below: